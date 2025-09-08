Peter Crouch scored 36 goals in 88 appearances during two spells at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There wouldn’t have been many fans at Farnham Town who would’ve expected to see a former England international lead the team out on Saturday afternoon.

That was the surprising reality for the 2,134 supporters in attendance at the Memorial Stadium, who witnessed Peter Crouch don Town’s threads for their Southern League Premier Division contest against Sholing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England international was given the full mascot experience and was kitted out in a full Farnham outfit, pre-match player meet and greets, a half-time show as well as a post-match dinner with fellow mascots.

Why? Well the message is clear, don’t finish bottom in a Fantasy Premier League group.

Crouch was supported by co-presenters Chris Stark and Steve Sidewell from his That Peter Crouch Podcast, with the pair watching on as the ex-Pompey ace graced his forfeit.

The 44-year-old paid the price for ending their 2024-25 FPL league in last place, with Sidwell detailing the punishment on his Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Chelsea midfielder shared photos of the 42-cap England international enjoying his day with Farnham and even received a goodybag filled with Haribos and Maryland cookies.

Crouch towered over Town defender Jack Dean, with clips of the duo awkwardly holding hands circulating on social media throughout the weekend.

Former Pompey striker Peter Crouch at Farnham Town. Pic: Farnham Town/X. | Farnham Town/X

The striker also took part in fun activities, which included a half-time crossbar challenge to earn a free pint for the 2,134 in attendance.

Although he failed to hit the woodwork from the half-way line, Crouch was met with a great reception as he posed for photos and interacted with supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool man watched on as Paul Johnson’s men continued their unbeaten start to the campaign following their promotion to the Southern League Premier Division last term.

Town earned a 2-2 against fellow highflyers Sholing, with the point leaving them fifth in the early standings.

Peter Crouch’s Pompey career

Crouch first made the move to Fratton Park in July 2001, with the striker signed by Harry Redknapp and Graham Rix for £1.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his maiden stint at PO4, the frontman netted 19 goals in 39 outings in all competitions before being sold for £5m just eight months later to Aston Villa in March 2002.

His second Fratton Park spell saw a return of 16 goals in 49 appearances for the Blues before he was sold 12 months later to Spurs.

The former Pompey favourite went on to feature for Stoke City and Burnley before hanging up his boots in 2019.