The Blues have been drawn against non-league Romsey Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup

A first league south-coast derby for 12-and-a-half years is looming - but before then Pompey must venture into their neighbours' territory for another match.

The Blues are scheduled to head down the M27 on Tuesday night in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup (7.45pm).

They will face Romsey Town at the Bypass Ground, on the outskirts of the New Forest and situated seven miles from Southampton, while possessing an SO postcode.

Academy youngster Fraser Thomas will be part of Pompey's side at Romsey in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Town are presently riding high in Wessex League Division One following a strong start to the season, being positioned in second place and unbeaten in their opening six league games.

They compete in the same division as Fleetlands, United Services and Clanfield, in addition to Folland Sports, Pompey’s conquerors in the 2023-24 Hampshire Senior Cup campaign.

And, on Tuesday evening, they will host the Blues five days before the eagerly-anticipated clash between Southampton and Pompey in the Championship, when bubble buses and a packed St Mary’s will come into play.

New Portsmouth Academy signing could feature

As ever, it is expected to be a youthful Pompey side fulfilling the Hampshire Senior Cup fixture, overseen by Academy lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson.

There is also the potential for Reuben Swann to feature, who has been hampered by injury during pre-season and has yet to be sent out on loan by John Mousinho, who prefers to see his progress in-house.

Portsmouth goal-scoring debutant on loan at Moneyfields

While Tayo Singerr, who netted on his first-team debut against Reading in the Carabao Cup last month, is presently on loan at Moneyfields, where he has scored in each of his opening two matches, including Saturday’s FA Trophy defeat to Thame United.

Tayo Singerr, who scored on his Pompey debut in the Carabao Cup against Reading, is currently on loan at Moneyfields. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

With Moneyfields not in action on Tuesday night, nor Farnborough, where Harry Clout is on loan, it remains to be seen whether either are involved for their parent club in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Regardless, the squad against the non-leaguers will chiefly be made up of Academy players, with Hudson’s side having suffered an erratic start to their season.

The youngsters have won four and lost three of their seven matches so far this term, although registered a 2-0 victory over Bromley at the Blues’ Copnor Road training ground on Saturday.

Eliminated by Bashley last season

Last season, a Pompey team consisting entirely of their under-18s slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Bashley in September 2024 to be eliminated in the second round of the competition.

They had led 1-0 at half-time against their Southern League Division One South hosts and appeared to be in charge, yet three goals in 14 second-half minutes proved to be their undoing.

Now they face Romsey, who beat Ringwood 2-0 on Saturday to maintain their encouraging start to the season, putting them within two points of leaders Whitchurch United.