Portsmouth starlet offers exciting hope for future after pre-season emergence
Pompey have an emerging academy talent showing ‘real signs of promise’ as he makes an impressive mark in pre-season.
John Mousinho has heaped praise on young midfielder Fraser Thomas, as the first-year scholar takes his opportunity to shine this summer.
Fraser Thomas earns his praise after making Pompey senior step up
Thomas has been a standout performer in warm-up games ahead of the new campaign, as the 16-year-old continues to catch the eye.
The former Binfield talent produced a man-of-the-match display in the 5-0 success at Farnborough, playing a part in Zak Swanson’s opener, before getting further minutes under his belt in the behind-closed-doors success over Crawley.
There then was another impressive cameo against Hawks this week, as a team made up completely of outfield academy players saw out the draw over the final half an hour at Westleigh Park.
Thomas hasn’t been overawed by stepping up, showcasing some forceful runs through the middle of the park, with his displays not going unnoticed by Mousinho.
He said: ‘I thought Fraser was great (against Hawks).
‘He’s been with us now for a couple of the pre-season games. He played against Crawley, where he came on and Farnborough as well. Fraser’s done really well.
‘We’ve seen he can pick up the ball and drive as well as drop in there and connect with the back four.
‘He’s not naturally a six but more of an eight or 10. He likes running with the ball higher up, as those who were at Farnborough would’ve seen.
‘Fraser’s a first year as well, he’s showing real signs of promise.’
Pompey’s academy presence against Hawks consisted of five second-year scholars in Beau Mullins, Oscar Glover, Michael Ani, Reggie Buckland and Chinudu Agu with three first years in Dane Bailey, George Wilson and Thomas.
Even more impressively, was the four under-16s stepping up to senior level and not looking out of their depth in Jakub Jablonski, Billy Gilooly, Kyran Sylvanus and Elijah Pfupa.
Mousinho added: ‘It wasn’t just academy youngsters, we had four under-16s playing in what was their first ever taste of anything close to men’s football.
‘We had quite a few first years on the pitch as well, mixed with second years.
‘That’s the pressing thing with the under-16s being called up late and not even having a training session with us. Yet they played and acquitted themselves really well, so it’s been an excellent lesson for the young lads to compete with with an excellent side at this level who have ex-pros and players who are decent at the level.
‘It’s a good one for them. This (The Hawks game) is the game from last year where Harry (Clout) caught the eye as a player in the academy
‘He was a 17-year-old who ended up getting a contract off the back of that and a few other performances last year.
‘These (pre-season games) are really important when youngsters get a chance to show what they’re all about in front of a decent crowd at a good level. It’s a great opportunity for them.’
