Portsmouth boss’ backing for new faces amid wait for Championship impact

There’s been a mixed Championship results for Pompey’s summer signings so far. John Mousinho highlights some of the issues which need considering over those who’ve yet to be make a big impact.

John Mousinho has called for patience over Pompey new boys yet to make a significant Fratton breakthrough.

And the Blues boss stressed the importance of new overseas signings being afforded some breathing space, as they adjust to a new life in English football.

Mousinho: ‘It takes a bit of time’

Mousinho’s words on the subject of his summer additions comes as his squad depth begins to be tested, with Pompey dealing with the injury loss of several key men.

It proved another busy summer of recruitment at PO4, with 111 new faces added to the group ahead of the club’s second campaign back at Championship level

The early level of impact from the signings has been varied, with Aussie new boy Adrian Segecic hitting the ground running after joining from Sydney FC.

Josh Knight has shown his value after coming into the side with three starts in eight days ahead of the international break. Meanwhile, Minhyeok Yang’s Fratton career has exploded to life, with Josef Bursik coming impressively into the fray over the same period.

John Swift has been heavily used since joining as a free agent, with Conor Chaplin yet to hit his best form since his high-profile loan capture from Ipswich Town.

Elsewhere, Florian Bianchini has yet to deliver since joining on loan from Swansea City, with Mark Kosznovszky clearly still getting to grips with the demands of the Championship.

Luke Le Roux has needed time to build fitness but has shown early promise, while Makenzie Kirk has had a couple of cameos off the bench. Pompey’s other signing in winger Franco Umeh has not featured, after arriving with a hamstring injury.

In the case of the players yet to make a mark, Mousinho highlighted a need to look at their situations in the round - while highlighting a need to avoid hasty judgments often influenced by results.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve looked to strengthen the squad this summer, we always look to strengthen the squad.

‘We had a positive start to the season, but we’ve now picked up a couple of those injuries.

‘We lost the Ipswich game and lost a couple of games on the spin, but that’s the nature of football. Coming off the back of the Southampton game we were in a good spot, all of a sudden two games later it’s the end of the world.

‘The game went one way and then the other against Watford and everybody’s mood is based on that and then the win over Middlesbrough.

Pompey boss: ‘We’re still in infancy of building squad’

‘We’re still in the infancy of building the squad. We signed a lot of players in the summer and gave five players their full league debuts at Ipswich.That is going to take a bit of time to bed in and get used to.

‘Once we get a bit further down the line hopefully it strengthens, that is the players underneath get a bit more league experience, a bit more used to the country and a bit more used to the system.

‘Hopefully we develop and go from there, but it does take a bit of time.’