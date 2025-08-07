The were unbeaten in as a partnership in League One - now Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole are set to be paired competitively in the Championship at Oxford United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s unbowed defensive duo have to prove their worth as a Championship partnership.

And both Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy need to answer questions over both form and fitness, as they get set to be reunited in competitive action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaughnessy and Poole set to be back together at Oxford United

The pair look favourites to get the nod in the middle of the defence, as the Blues open their Championship campaign at Oxford United.

Incredibly, it’s been 20 months since the pair played a competitive minute together for their side, after Regan Poole ruptured his anterior crucial ligament (ACL) in the FA Cup at Chesterfield in November 2023.

Before that Pompey were unbeaten in the 13 league games the pair were paired for League One, with Shaughnessy enduring his own calf issues by the time the Wales international returned last September.

That meant they were never on the pitch at the same time in the Championship, as the Irishman was restricted to nine outings last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho is gladdened to the the indomitable duo fit for the new campaign, along with Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat, but knows they are operating on a very different terrain in the second tier.

He said: ‘That potential partnership at the back was one which was extremely solid in League One, until Regan tore his ACL.

‘It didn’t give away too many goals, but the Championship is a different kettle of fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Shaughs forced his way into the team and Regan was a regular starter, after he came from Lincoln.

‘So to have them back and four fit centre-halves going into the season is quite an exciting thing, that’s a really good prospect after not having that for large parts of last season.

‘Having those options and players available is great.

Mousinho: They need to stay fit for Pompey

Poole’s comeback last term was far from straightforward, with the 27-year-old speaking honestly about his battles with form and confidence.

Meanwhile, Shaughnessy has questions to answer to prove he’s robust enough to let his undoubted quality shine over an extended period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have used pre-season effective to enter the campaign with momentum, as they bid to prove their Pompey worth.

Mousinho added: ‘Regan’s had a really interesting Portsmouth career. He burst on to the scene and we missed him massively when he picked up his injury.

‘There was a lot of expectation on Regan coming back last year and hitting his performance levels straightaway, which I think he did in fits and starts.

‘By Regan’s own admission he sometimes had those better games and sometimes didn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We need him to find that consistency within him, so it was important for him to go away this summer and come back fit - which he’s done.

‘He’s looked sharp in pre-season and we’re looking forward to seeing the best version of Regan Poole.

‘The most important thing for them is to stay fit. They’ve managed to do that over first seven weeks of pre-season.‘That’s a good test, particularly for Conor, after missing large parts of last season.

‘We had really high hopes last season for Shaughs. Unfortunately because of injuries we couldn’t keep him the side and keep him fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s the first thing he has to look into, because when we keep him fit we know what a good player he is and missed him hugely last season.’