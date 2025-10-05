It’s the Portsmouth way...worst team in division... credit to them, Middlesbrough were rubbish
The most #pompey result of the season! @chambers552325
Triffic win for #Pompey today... much deserved, I thought. Mentions in dispatches for Pack, Yang, Ogs and Poole, while Bishop worked so hard for no reward. Officials were ropey at times; Boro made to look @stevebone1
A lot of credit also needs to be given to Yang Minhyeok. Moved to the otherside of the world to Spurs, has been in this country less than a year, thrown straight out to QPR on loan, only making 14 apps. Back to Spurs, with them for pre season, inc a tour back to his homeland. @PompeyPatter
We were poor in parts of the game, but Portsmouth defended really well, well organized at the back and some great block shots on target. @taylor198269
I see this trend continuing of Pompey lose/draw - slate club/recruitment and lack of depth followed by Pompey win - euphoria and all is good in the world. Forever and ever. I think it’s just the Pompey way. Embrace it. @adarkelimited
#Pompey losing at home to a winless team who’s players haven’t been paid in 6 months followed by beating the unbeaten league leaders 2 weeks later. @FFSChristie
Portsmouth probably the worst side we’ve played all season, League 1 standard, but today we were even worse @tommywalkerco
People calling Portsmouth a L1 team, might not be the best team in the league their fans will know that but how they play is difficult to play against and they do it very well. They did exactly what they wanted today, stop us playing and nick a goal they played great we were rubbish. @ellisd479
Players let us all down today. Well done Portsmouth. Week off now, come back and put things right. @BerraMatt
Tough game and result. Didn't deserve much from that tbh, once Pompey got the goal they shut up shop and defended really well. We looked tired, particularly HH. Sene and Hansen look more like impact players atm than starters. Conway needs to be central, wasted wide #boro #utb @SilverSmoggy