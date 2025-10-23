The Pompey boss has made a big statement about the former Manchester United and Lincoln City man, as he goes from strength to strength in the Championship.

John Mousinho believes Regan Poole’s outstanding form has him heading towards a Wales call-up.

And the Pompey boss feels Poole’s excellent displays this term are now ‘exceeding’ the brilliant levels he reached after arriving at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss: ‘Wouldn’t surprise me if we had a call from Wales’

Poole is out to continue his season of standout performances, as his side return to action against Stoke City this weekend.

The 27-year-old has started all 11 of Pompey’s Championship games to date, with the former Manchester United man having a strong claim to being his side’s best player so far this term.

His efforts so far have failed to translate into any international recognition for the defender so far, however, with Poole overlooked by Wales boss Craig Bellamy in terms of a call-up.

Bellamy has instead turned to the likes of Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango and Dylan Lawlor in the centre-back’s position. Rodon operates in the Premier League for Leeds with Davies not featuring for Spurs this term. Cabango is with Swansea and Mepham West Brom in the Championship, while Lawlor operates in League One for Cardiff.

Poole’s only Wales cap came against Gibraltar in October 2023, with Mousinho clear in his conviction more recognition could be on the way.

He said: ‘It’s hadn’t really crossed my mind about Regan, until I watched the England v Wales game and saw a couple of the players on the pitch from the level below.

‘It’s one of those things where if you look at the England team, they don’t tend to have players from the Championship getting called up.

‘But it wouldn’t surprise me if pretty soon we had the call come from Wales, given his performances over the season. I thought it was an interesting one to look at.’

Regan Poole in form of his Pompey career

Poole’s Pompey career has so far spanned 55 games, with his imperious start abruptly halted by a knee ligament injury picked at Chesterfield in November 23. That led to 10 months out before his Championship return last year, with the senior figure in Pompey’s dressing room seeing fluctuations in form as he came back from the long lay-off.

Poole finished last term with 27 outings to his name, however, and gone from strength to strength this term. Mousinho now feels the fans’ favourite is now in the form of his Pompey career.

He added: ‘I think he is (at the level when he got a previous cap). So far I think his performance levels have exceeded where he was in League One.

‘We were a different team then, a side who were at the top of the league and not conceding many goals.

‘But it’s also a side who weren’t necessarily playing Middlesbrough, Leicester, Coventry and Stoke in a row. It was a very different level of opposition. Regan was doing a fantastic job at that time, but I think he’s actually stepped up.’