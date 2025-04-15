Regan Poole’s claim to delight Portsmouth fans at Championship season’s climax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regan Poole believes he’s returning to his best Pompey form once again.

The Blues defender stated he feels ‘the old Regan Poole’ is now coming back, as his team’s season reaches a critical climax.

Poole’s claim comes off the back of a man-of-the-match performance at Coventry last week, which was followed with another sound display in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Derby County.

The Wales international has spoken honestly of his form battle, after making his return from a 10-month lay-off when suffering a serious knee injury at Chesterfield in November 2023.

Poole then had to deal with another two-and-a-half months out with a hamstring issue picked up against Norwich City last December. That’s made for a stop-start campaign for the former Manchester United man, with his performances fluctuating as a result.

Poole was outstanding at the start of last season after arriving on a free transfer from Lincoln, and was undoubtedly a standout performer over the first half of the League One title-winning season. Now the 26-year-old feels his level of performance is returning to those highs - a statement which will delight Pompey fans.

Poole said: ‘I’m feeling pretty good.

‘It’s been a whirlwind season but I’m feeling a bit like the old Regan Poole again.

‘It’s body on the line and getting the blocks in.

‘I feel like I’m back to my old self defensively, and doing everything possible to make sure that ball doesn’t go into the net.

‘Defensively I’m feeling pretty good. I love blocking and defending, that’s my type of game.

‘So I need to bank my form and build on it.’

Poole has been realistic about his own expectations over performances, after dealing with the gruelling rehab which comes with recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The man, who’s skippered Pompey in recent weeks, put in a man-of-the-match display in his first game back at Burnley in September, but then saw levels drop as his return continued. That brought its own challenges with confidence, as Poole had to remind himself of the fitness battle he’s been through.

Wales international’s ‘confidence’ battle

He added: ‘It’s confidence really.

‘It’s tough coming from the injury I’ve had. Everyone says it takes time but it’s so hard when you’re out on the pitch, you want it all to click straightaway.

‘It’s been a tough season for me but it’s certainly going to make me a better player in the future. I’m still young and I will definitely learn from it and I need to build on what I’m doing at the moment.’