It was another frustrating afternoon for Pompey on Saturday, who fell to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City at Fratton Park.

After three games in eight days, the Blues’ picked up just one point out of a possible nine following a trip to Leicester City along with contests against Coventry City and the Potters at Fratton.

Pompey remain 18th after the latest round of fixtures but now sit just four points above the relegation zone heading into next weekend’s game with Birmingham City.

We’ve taken to football statistics website, Opta, who have used their data to work out how the final Championship table could look at the end of the campaign.

Here’s where the Blues’ and their second-tier rivals are predicted to finish.

