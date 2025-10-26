Frustrations continued for Pompey on Saturday afternoon after falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Stoke City at Fratton Park.
The Blues make the trip to Birmingham City next weekend aiming for a return to winning ways, having picked up just one point in their last three games.
However, John Mousinho will continue to be without a number of key figures for the St Andrews contest, with eight players currently in the treatment room.
The latest to join Pompey’s cohort of injured players was Adrian Segecic, who suffered an ankle problem in the midweek defeat to league leaders Coventry City.
There are no fears over any issues, though, for Hayden Matthews who suffered cramp against Stoke, which forced him off in the second half.
We’ve taken a look at the latest situations over the current injured members in Mousinho’s squad - and when they could be back.
