Frustrations continued for Pompey on Saturday afternoon after falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Stoke City at Fratton Park.

The Blues make the trip to Birmingham City next weekend aiming for a return to winning ways, having picked up just one point in their last three games.

However, John Mousinho will continue to be without a number of key figures for the St Andrews contest, with eight players currently in the treatment room.

The latest to join Pompey’s cohort of injured players was Adrian Segecic, who suffered an ankle problem in the midweek defeat to league leaders Coventry City.

We’ve taken a look at the latest situations over the current injured members in Mousinho’s squad - and when they could be back.

2 . Franco Umeh Umeh arrived at Fratton Park on deadline day with a hamstring issue suffered during pre-season at Crystal Palace. He is yet to feature for the Blues, with Mousinho admitting it will be at least four weeks before a potential return. | Pic: Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

3 . Harvey Blair After missing the first seven games of the campaign due to a hamstring injury sustained against Hull on the last day of last term, Blair completed his comeback against Watford before the international break. The winger suffered a fresh setback ahead of last weekend’s trip to Leicester and hasn't featured since. Mousinho is expecting the 2024 arrival to return against Birmingham City next week. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . Thomas Waddingham The striker has been out of action since the start of September after suffering a thigh injury in training. Waddingham was given a timeframe of 12 weeks before a potential return but the Blues have since been given a boost. Mousinho revealed last week that the 20-year-old could make his comeback against Millwall on November 22. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales