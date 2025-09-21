After the highs of last weekend’s south-coast derby against Southampton, Pompey came crashing back to earth on Saturday.

The Blues suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in front of 20,225 at Fratton Park, who were left disappointed at the full-time whistle.

The loss has seen Pompey drop to 12th in the standings, having picked up eight points from their opening six games.

Following the defeat, we’ve taken to football analytics Opta, who have used their data to predict how the final Championship table will look.

Here’s where the Blues are predicted to finish.

