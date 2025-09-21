Predicted final 2025-26 Championship table - and where Portsmouth, Southampton, Sheffield United & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:00 BST

Pompey suffered a shock defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

After the highs of last weekend’s south-coast derby against Southampton, Pompey came crashing back to earth on Saturday.

The Blues suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in front of 20,225 at Fratton Park, who were left disappointed at the full-time whistle.

John Mousinho’s men put on a disappointing display, with very few individual displays catching the eye.

The loss has seen Pompey drop to 12th in the standings, having picked up eight points from their opening six games.

Following the defeat, we’ve taken to football analytics Opta, who have used their data to predict how the final Championship table will look.

Here’s where the Blues are predicted to finish.

Your next Pompey read: ‘Wake up call’: Forceful message from Portsmouth dressing room after dismal Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Where Pompey are predicted to finish this season, according to Opta.

1. Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season.

Where Pompey are predicted to finish this season, according to Opta. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 49.

2. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 49. | Jeff Mood/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 50.

3. 23rd: Oxford United

Predicted points - 50. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 54.

4. 22nd: Watford

Predicted points - 54. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice