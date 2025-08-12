The Blues will be looking to follow up Saturday’s 1-0 win against Oxford United with progression in the Carabao Cup against the Royals.

The two sides met in pre-season just over a fortnight ago, with Pompey running out 4-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Here’s how we think the Blues could line-up against Noel Hunt’s League One side.

1 . Pompey predicted XI and bench v Reading How we think Pompey could line-up against Reading this evening.

2 . GK: Ben Killip With changes expected, Schmid could drop out which will see Killip likely come in for his first start of the season.

3 . RB: Zak Swanson Competition at right-back is once again strong this year, with Williams, Swanson and Devlin all vying for a spot. With Williams featuring on Saturday, Swanson would be the most likely to start this evening.

4 . CB: Hayden Matthews It will be great to see the popular Aussie back in competitive action following his ankle injury which brought a premature end to his maiden season at Fratton Park in February.