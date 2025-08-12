Predicted Portsmouth XI and bench v Reading: Wholesale changes and debuts expected for Carabao Cup first round contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 11:59 BST

Pompey are back in action this evening, with the action coming thick and fast for John Mousinho’s men.

The Blues will be looking to follow up Saturday’s 1-0 win against Oxford United with progression in the Carabao Cup against the Royals.

The two sides met in pre-season just over a fortnight ago, with Pompey running out 4-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Mousinho is expected to make changes to the side from Saturday’s Championship curtain raiser, with fringe players set to be given a go this evening.

Here’s how we think the Blues could line-up against Noel Hunt’s League One side.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth v Reading: Early team and injury news as 7 out and 1 doubt for Carabao Cup first round contest

How we think Pompey could line-up against Reading this evening.

1. Pompey predicted XI and bench v Reading

How we think Pompey could line-up against Reading this evening. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
With changes expected, Schmid could drop out which will see Killip likely come in for his first start of the season.

2. GK: Ben Killip

With changes expected, Schmid could drop out which will see Killip likely come in for his first start of the season. Photo: Paul Phelan

Photo Sales
Competition at right-back is once again strong this year, with Williams, Swanson and Devlin all vying for a spot. With Williams featuring on Saturday, Swanson would be the most likely to start this evening.

3. RB: Zak Swanson

Competition at right-back is once again strong this year, with Williams, Swanson and Devlin all vying for a spot. With Williams featuring on Saturday, Swanson would be the most likely to start this evening. | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
It will be great to see the popular Aussie back in competitive action following his ankle injury which brought a premature end to his maiden season at Fratton Park in February.

4. CB: Hayden Matthews

It will be great to see the popular Aussie back in competitive action following his ankle injury which brought a premature end to his maiden season at Fratton Park in February. | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice