The Blues will be looking to follow up Saturday’s 1-0 win against Oxford United with progression in the Carabao Cup against the Royals.
The two sides met in pre-season just over a fortnight ago, with Pompey running out 4-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Mousinho is expected to make changes to the side from Saturday’s Championship curtain raiser, with fringe players set to be given a go this evening.
Here’s how we think the Blues could line-up against Noel Hunt’s League One side.
Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth v Reading: Early team and injury news as 7 out and 1 doubt for Carabao Cup first round contest