Pompey are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they make the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

Pompey will be looking to put last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against Norwich City behind them as they turn their attentions to Saturday’s trip to West Brom.

There will be plenty to consider for John Mousinho, who will be without the injured Callum Lang after sustaining a hamstring issue in the Canaries loss. However, Josh Knight could be considered after completing his move from Hannover 96 on Thursday.

Here’s how we think the Blues could line-up at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

How we think Pompey could line-up against West Brom on Saturday.

1. Pompey predicted XI and bench v West Brom

How we think Pompey could line-up against West Brom on Saturday.

Pompey’s number one and will remain in between the sticks against West Brom.

2. GK: Nicolas Schmid

Pompey's number one and will remain in between the sticks against West Brom.

The right-back has had a solid start to the season, but faces competition from Zak Swanson who came off the bench against Norwich last weekend and impressed.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

The right-back has had a solid start to the season, but faces competition from Zak Swanson who came off the bench against Norwich last weekend and impressed.

With Knight’s arrival confirmed this week, the pressure will be on Poole and Shaughnessy to solidify their spot at the heart of the backline.

4. CB: Regan Poole

With Knight's arrival confirmed this week, the pressure will be on Poole and Shaughnessy to solidify their spot at the heart of the backline.

