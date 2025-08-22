Pompey will be looking to put last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against Norwich City behind them as they turn their attentions to Saturday’s trip to West Brom.
There will be plenty to consider for John Mousinho, who will be without the injured Callum Lang after sustaining a hamstring issue in the Canaries loss. However, Josh Knight could be considered after completing his move from Hannover 96 on Thursday.
Here’s how we think the Blues could line-up at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
