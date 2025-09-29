It’s been a turbulent 25 years at Fratton Park, with the Blues going from the highs of the Premier League to the lows of League Two.

Pompey won promotion to the top flight in 2003 under Harry Redknapp before spending seven years in English football’s elite division.

In the midst of that, there was a first FA Cup success since 1939 along with European football during the 2008-09 campaign.

Financial troubles crippled the club in 2010, which saw two administrations, a potential liquidation and a sudden drop to League Two.

But the Blues have been on the rise in recent times, winning the fourth tier in 2017, EFL Trophy in 2019 and a long-awaited return to the Championship in 2024.

There has been plenty of debate about which players have been the best to don the famous Star and Crescent, with opinions often widely varying.

Well, with the advent of artificial intelligence, there’s a new strand to the conversation with systems able to assess huge amounts of data on the way to drawing its own conclusions.

So we’ve utilised X’s Grok tool and asked it to name the top 25 Pompey players in the 21st century - and the results were interesting to say the least…