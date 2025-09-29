'Nice to score against them': Former Leicester striker's Portsmouth admission after Ipswich Town success
George Hirst has made it clear it was a nice feeling to score against Pompey on Saturday afternoon.
But the now Ipswich Town striker has reiterated he still ‘loved’ his time on the south coast and is adamant there wasn’t a ‘single bad memory’ with his former side.
The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful stint at Fratton Park during the 2021-22 campaign, where he netted 15 goals in 46 appearances under Danny Cowley.
Despite frustrations in front of goal with Leicester, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham prior to his Blues stay, his season-long spell on the south coast reignited his goal-scoring form.
That impressive loan spell, which is still the most goals in a season during his career, prompted a move to Portman Road in January 2023.
Since then, Hirst has led the line for the Tractor Boys, playing a key role in their rise from League One to the Premier League.
Saturday was no different, with the Scotland international scoring Ipswich’s second goal before the break in their 2-1 triumph over the Blues.
George Hirst’s Pompey admission
And while the frontman ‘loved’ his time at PO4, Hirst admitted it was still a nice feeling to score against his former side.
Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, he said: ‘It’s nice to score, no matter who it’s against. I absolutely loved my time at Portsmouth, there’s not a single bad memory for me at that club.
‘Obviously, it’s nice to score against them. I can’t say it wasn’t. But a lot of good people work at that club, there are a lot of good people in that fanbase. It was a time of my life when I really enjoyed my football.
‘Hopefully they can keep going this season.’
George Hirst’s Ipswich promise after Pompey goal
Ipswich have had a mixed start to the campaign, with the triumph over Pompey just their second league victory since their relegation from the Premier League.
Hirst, however, has been in fine form in front of goal, with Saturday’s strike representing his third goal of the season.
And the striker is adamant there is still plenty more to come as he hopes to fire the Tractor Boys back to English football’s top flight.
‘The more the merrier. I’ll probably sit here and say I could have scored more, I should have scored more.
‘It is what it is. Hopefully it will keep ticking along and I’ll keep getting the goals as and when they come.
‘It wasn’t my best game today. I think there were a few bits that I was a little bit sloppy on, a few bits I’d like to clean up on.
‘It’s just work on the training ground, and it’s nice to get the goal regardless of all that. If I can have a bad game and come off with a goal, then hopefully when I do play well, it’s a good sign.
‘A few things to work on, but ultimately we got the win, so that’s all that matters.’
