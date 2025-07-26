New signing Le Roux admitted one meeting with Mousinho was enough to make his decision to join Pompey.

The 25-year-old, who penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park on Friday evening, told the Blues’ media team: ‘One meeting was all it took, you know. I don't think anyone can come out of that meeting and not want to join Portsmouth. So it was really a successful meeting and now I'm here, really happy.’

‘How he saw me as a player, how he saw me fitting into the team, what I will add to the team and just my contribution, no matter how small it will be because every player can bring something small which will add to something big eventually.

‘So that just sold me, you know, when he explained the project, what the club is about, what the club wants to do.

‘It really excites me and this was something that I've been working for.’