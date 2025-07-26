Reading v Portsmouth LIVE: Build-up, team news and gossip as Blues continue Championship preparations
Pompey are back in action this afternoon as their Championship preparations ramp up with a trip to League One outfit Reading.
There could be a first glimpse of new signings Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux, who sealed their move to Fratton Park on Friday afternoon.
There will also be eyes on Callum Lang, who is returning from injury, after speculation earlier in the week linked the forward with Championship rivals Preston North End.
Meanwhile, the Royals have former Blues striker Noel Hunt in charge, while there’ll be a reunion with Mark O’Mahony, who made the move to Berkshire earlier in the summer.
We’ll have build-up and team news before live commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
LIVE: Reading v Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey continue pre-season preparations with trip to Reading.
- Lang starts for Pompey after online speculation earlier in the week over a potential departure.
- No Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux in squad after signing on Friday afternoon
Pompey team news
Team news is in from the Pompey camp.
Starting XI: Schmid; Williams, Shaughnessy, Poole, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell; Segecic, Lang, Murphy; Bishop.
Subs: Killip, Bowat, Matthews, Trialist, Farrell, Swanson, Devlin, Swift, Lane, Clout, Waddingham.
Pompey players are out
The Pompey players are making their way onto the pitch to begin their warm-ups and are met with a great reception from the travelling Fratton faithful.
Reading team news
Still no news over Pompey’s starting XI so far - no strict 2pm embargo due to pre-season - but Reading have announced their team news.
Mark O’Mahony, who spent last term on loan at Fratton Park, leads the line for the Royals, but there is no place in the squad for reported Blues target Harvey Knibbs.
The in-demand winger is believed to be on Mousinho’s radar, along with Sheffield United and Oxford United but is continuing his recovery from a knock.
What excited Le Roux about Pompey
New signing Le Roux admitted one meeting with Mousinho was enough to make his decision to join Pompey.
The 25-year-old, who penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park on Friday evening, told the Blues’ media team: ‘One meeting was all it took, you know. I don't think anyone can come out of that meeting and not want to join Portsmouth. So it was really a successful meeting and now I'm here, really happy.’
‘How he saw me as a player, how he saw me fitting into the team, what I will add to the team and just my contribution, no matter how small it will be because every player can bring something small which will add to something big eventually.
‘So that just sold me, you know, when he explained the project, what the club is about, what the club wants to do.
‘It really excites me and this was something that I've been working for.’
In position
We’re in position at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for this one, and the Pompey players have arrived and are checking out the pitch.
Pompey sign Luke Le Roux
Pompey weren’t finished following Kosznovszky’s announced, with Luke Le Roux becoming the second signing of the day on Friday.
The South African midfielder makes the move from IFK Varnamo for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old has penned a three-year deal on the south coast and now joins Kosznovszky, Pack, Dozzell and Swift in the Blues’ engine room.
Pompey sign Mark Kosznovszky
There were a flurry of signings on Friday afternoon, with Mark Kosznovszky the first to arrive through the doors at Fratton Park.
The 23-year-old completed a move from MTK Budapest for an undisclosed fee and has penned a three-year deal on the south coast.
News of Pompey’s interest in the Hungarian emerged at the end of June - reports that were initially downplayed.
However, the Blues’ stance on a player who featured 29 times for MTK last season and scored three goals soon changed, with reports in Hungary claiming bids of £500,000 and £800,000 were declined by the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion before an agreement was finally reached last week.
It’s understood Kosznovszky travelled to the UK on Tuesday for a London medical with the Blues, before all the necessary paperwork was completed.
He became the third signing of the summer window, joining John Swift and Adrian Segecic through the doors.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Pompey are back in action this afternoon as their Championship preparations ramp up with a trip to League One outfit Reading.
There could be a first glimpse of new signings Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux, who sealed their move to Fratton Park on Friday afternoon.
There will also be eyes on Callum Lang, who is returning from injury, after speculation earlier in the week linked the forward with Championship rivals Preston North End.
Meanwhile, the Royals have former Blues striker Noel Hunt in charge, while there’ll be a reunion with Mark O’Mahony, who made the move to Berkshire earlier in the summer.
We’ll have build-up and team news before live commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.