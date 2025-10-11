‘What a player’: The key Portsmouth ace going under the radar in the Championship this season
Regan Poole has been Pompey’s player of the season so far.
That’s the clear verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who has been hugely impressed by the no-nonsense central defender.
The 28-year-old has started every game in the Championship for the Blues this season and is just one of four of John Mousinho’s squad to do so.
Poole has repaid that faith shown to him by the head coach, putting in a number of dogged and brave performances at the heart of defence.
And Allen believes the ex-Manchester United man has led the way in the league for Pompey this term, in what has been a mixed start to the campaign at Fratton Park.
Pompey’s outstanding Championship performer this season
Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, the chief sports writer said: ‘In terms of newcomers Segecic caught the eye but I’ve been hugely impressed by Regan Poole this season.
‘Poole - I’ve said throughout the season - that he looked really good in pre-season. He was really impressive in pre-season.
‘He’s over those injuries and the associated niggles with that and he’s been an outstanding performer for Pompey so far.
‘What a player. He’s just dogged, a great leap on him, just fights, he’s been brilliant and has been a great signing.’
The summer signing proving to be a revelation
Meanwhile, Adrian Segecic has proved a revelation since his summer move switch from Sydney FC.
The 21-year-old is the Blues’ top scorer in the Championship so far (3) and has stepped up to the mark in the absence of Callum Lang and Josh Murphy.
And Allen believes the Aussie sensation has proved to be a highly impressive capture, adding something different to the Blues’ attacking ranks.
‘I like the fact that his three goals - all left footed - have been just outside the box.
‘They’re good goals, they’re not tap ins, they’re not being in the right place at the right time, some of them have been conjured out of nothing. Just great striking ability.
‘He's been a real find but it’s just about where you play him because for me he hasn’t been as effective on the right wing even though he has scored a couple of goals from that position.
‘It’s not really a Bishop type of goal, Dozzell doesn’t do that and Pack doesn’t. He offers something different there. Clearly been a very good signing so far.’
The ‘vital cog in Pompey’s midfield
Joining Poole and Segecic among the season’s best performers is Andre Dozzell, according to Allen, who has been taken back by the 26-year-old’s drastic improvements.
The midfielder, who joins Poole, Colby Biship and Connor Ogilvie as the only four to be named in the starting lineup in all nine league games to date, is someone the chief sports writer believes is a ‘vital cog’ in Mousinho’s side.
‘He’s an interesting one because when you talk about recruitment, at the time people weren’t that enamoured with Andre Dozzell coming over - was a free agent and had been trialling at Sheffield United.
‘It was a so-so start but he has grown and got better and better and better. Fans really like him now but he’s that vital cog in midfield now and it is incredible how he is improving.’