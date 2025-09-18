Matty Taylor scored 29 goals in 203 appearances for Pompey during a five-and-a-half-year stay at Fratton Park.

Roy Keane has recalled a hilarious encounter when trying to sign Matt Taylor from Pompey.

The year is 2008 and the versatile defender’s Fratton Park career appeared to be over, having fallen down the pecking order under Harry Redknapp during the first half of the 2007-08 campaign.

With the 43-year-old exploring moves elsewhere, he made the long trip north to Sunderland, who were then under the guidance of Roy Keane.

It came at a time when the Manchester United legend admitted he was finding it difficult to tempt players to the Stadium of Light.

But Taylor agreed to a meeting in the north east, as he weighed up the next step of his career ahead of his Pompey exit.

Speaking on the Off The Ball roadshow, Keane said: ‘I’m up at Sunderland. Trying to get players up to Sunderland is always difficult, their wives didn’t want to go up there because they want to go shopping.

‘Eventually I get Matty Taylor up, he was leaving Portsmouth and he had an opportunity to go to Sunderland or Bolton. So I met him at the stadium up in the boardroom, gave him all the talk for about an hour or two.

‘He said I’ve got a lot to think about, it's a big decision and I’ve said of course you take your time, it's a huge decision and I’ll walk you to the car park.

‘As he walked down he said listen Roy this is a huge decision, thanks for the chat. I said take your time I understand it’s a big decision for your family no problem.

‘Sunderland to Bolton is no comparison but listen Bolton weren’t a bad team at the time.’

After Keane had done his best to sell the Sunderland project to Taylor, the former Black Cats boss walked the defender to the car park before seeing him off.

But it was there where the comical scenario took place, with Keane finding out via text message that the former Pompey favourite would not be joining him at the Stadium of Light.

He added: ‘I see him walking to his car and I said thanks for coming up and literally as he’s turned his back, I’ve got a text - not many people text me.

‘It said “hi Roy it’s Matty Taylor”. I’ve got my phone, a Blackberry at the time as they were in, and I can see him getting in his car.

‘(Taylor followed by saying) “I’ve decided to go to Bolton” as I’m waving at him going out of the car park!’.

Matt Taylor’s career after Pompey

After a five-and-a-half-year stay at Fratton Park, which included 29 goals in 215 appearances, Taylor would go onto seal a move to Bolton before the close of the January 2008 transfer window.

The huge former Fratton favourite would then go on to have spells West Ham, Burnley, Northampton Town and Swindon Town before hanging up his boots in 2019.

The 43-year-old has since turned to the world of management, but has struggled and was recently sacked by Solihull Moors earlier in the month after a poor start to the National League season.

