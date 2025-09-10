Sammy Silvera had a loan spell to forget at Fratton Park during the first half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards has lauded the career bounceback of Sammy Silvera following his Pompey disappointment.

And the Boro head coach believes the Aussie talent has the qualities to thrive in a new wing-back role in the side.

After a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, which saw failed loan spells at Fratton Park and with Blackpool, the 24-year-old’s future at the Riverside Stadium was uncertain.

But fast track four months later, Silvera has since cemented himself as a mainstay in the Boro side, who are topping the Championship standings after the opening four games.

The Socceroos international has been given a new lease of life in the north east, having been transitioned into a wing-back by Edwards in the opening month of the campaign.

And the Middlesbrough boss has been ‘impressed and pleasantly surprised’ over how well Silvera has adapted to his new role in the side.

Sammy Silvera’s impressive career turnaround

Speaking to Teesside Live, Edwards said: ‘I’ve been really impressed and pleasantly surprised as well with how much he’s valued that side (learning the defensive side of the role).

‘I think in particular, the Millwall game where there were a lot of aerial duels and set-pieces to defend and stuff like that, he was really, really good. I’ve been delighted with how he’s valued that side of the game as well.’

With his stock now growing both at club and country level, Edwards is adamant the former Pompey loanee is well positioned in the wing-back battle, with new Middlesbrough signing Matt Targett and Alex Bangura both back in contention.

‘He remains an option for us there because he’s done so well. I’ve mentioned plenty how important it is to me to have players who can play two or three different positions. That gives them more opportunity to play first and foremost.

‘Also, it allows us to show adaptability, game to game and also within games. Sammy has shown now, in four high level performances in four tough games, that he’s more than capable of playing that role at this level.’

Sammy Silvera’s tough Pompey loan stay

Sammy Silvera’s Pompey loan was cut short this month following a disappointing stay. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Silvera struggled during his loan stay at Fratton Park, where he failed to score or assist in any of his 12 outings at Fratton Park.

After being handed his first start in three months against Bristol City in December 2024, it would represent the winger’s last outing for the Blues after chants of send him back’ were heard from the travelling Fratton faithful.

He was subsequently sent back to the Riverside Stadium in January before being sent out to League One Blackpool for the remainder of the campaign. He scored one goal and registered just one assist during his time at Bloomfield Road.

