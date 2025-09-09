Pompey will be accompanied by 2,700 fans for Sunday’s much-anticipated south-coast derby against Southampton at St Mary’s

Pompey fans heading to the south-coast derby against Southampton have been forwarded a final set of instructions they must make note of in order to attend Sunday’s game at St Mary’s.

The Blues have been allocated 2,700 tickets for the first league meeting between the two fierce rivals since April 2012, with that entire assignment sold out within 24 hours of it going on sale.

Supporters with enough loyalty points were delighted to beat the demand for tickets, despite having to pay extra for the privilege after Southampton raised the price of entry. And with the much-anticipated game now just five days away, the excitement is starting to build ahead of kick-off (midday).

Those attending the fixture must adhere to certain conditions, however, with the most significant being travelling back and forth to St Mary’s via club-managed coaches at an additional cost of £18.

Fratton Park, Lakeside North Harbour and Winchester Park & Ride have been identified as the three official pick-up and drop-off points fans must use, with supporters having to choose in advance which location they intended to travel from.

Meanwhile, the Fratton faithful will not get hold of their match-day ticket until they are safely on their assigned coach and approaching Southampton.

In truth, a lot of information digestion skills are required in order to attend a football match that would normally simply require a ticket and a few quid in your back pocket for the price of a pint or a pie.

But that’s not all those fans lucky to attend need to remember in order to travel to St Mary’s and gain entry to the ground.

Here’s the full list of conditions that must be met by each Pompey supporter heading off on Sunday morning.

Away fans’ terms and conditions for Southampton v Pompey

Departing for the game

1. Supporters must depart from the location stated in their ticket confirmation email.

2. Fans must arrive at least one hour before their scheduled departure time.

3. Coaches will leave together once boarding is complete. Unfortunately, late arrivals cannot be accommodated.

4. Supporters leaving from Fratton Park (8.30am) are breng told to only come to the car park if they have selected parking. The car park will be extremely busy, so allow plenty of time to enter. Supporters being dropped off should not drive into Anson Road.

5. No vehicles can be left at any departure point overnight - including Lakeside North Harbour and Winchester Park & Ride.

Photo ID

1. A valid photo ID is required to board the coach.

2. Only the named supporter on each ticket will be permitted to travel.

3. IDs must be ready for inspection to speed up theboarding process.

Coaches

1. Coach numbers are fixed and cannot be changed.

2. Supporters must return to the same assigned coach for the journey back to their original departure point.

3. Fans are not permitted to take food or drink on board the coaches, with the exception of sealed bottled water. Hot and cold food, along with beer, wine and spirits, will be available to purchase on arrival at St Mary’s.

Match Tickets and behaviour inside ground

1. Tickets will be issued prior to arriving at St Mary’s Stadium.

2. Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be transferred to another supporter.

3. All fans are expected to comply with Portsmouth Football Club’s Code of Conduct and EFL Ground Regulations. Failure to do so may result in club sanctions.

4. Flags are pemitted if they have a fire certificate. SFC staff will advise on the location they can be displayed.

5. Musical instruments are not permitted.