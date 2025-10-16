Pompey’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have faced significant financial difficulties under Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday are close to being issued with a winding-up order by HMRC.

That’s according to our sister paper, the Sheffield Star, who understand possible enforcement has been going on in recent days after amassing debts of £1m.

Pompey’s Championship rivals have been crippled by financial issues over the past year because of controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri.

It’s the latest blow for the crisis club, who are also currently under an EFL registration embargo due to five concurrent breaches of regulation which is publicly listed on their website.

The Football League have said Wednesday have breached regulations involving future financial information, secure funding, HMRC reporting, amounts due to another club and football creditors.

HMRC can issue a winding-up petition if they believe the company owes unpaid taxes and efforts to recover the debt through other means have been unsuccessful and could result in liquidation.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail have recently claimed that administration could be the possible route for the Owls moving forward.

The Steel City outfit’s financial struggles over the past year have been well documented, with Chansiri’s ownership leading the club into disarray both on and off the pitch.

Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles under Dejphon Chansiri

Players and non-playing staff have faced late payment in five of the last seven months, which continued as recently as September, with employees paid on Tuesday - two weeks late.

The difficulties also lead to the departures of Josh Windass and ex-Pompey striker Michael Smith during the transfer window, having failed to be paid meaning they could terminate their contracts.

In total, 13 first-team players left Hillsborough during the summer, along with manager Danny Rohl.

No takeover in sight amid fan protests

Sheffield Wednesday fans protesting against Dejphon Chansiri. | Getty Images

But there appears to be little light at the end of the tunnel for Owls supporters, with no takeover in sight.

In the same report from The Star, there have been no indications that Chansiri is looking to engage in a proper sale of the club.

The Thai businessman is still seeking an unrealistic asking price from any prospective buyers, with a reported figure of at least £70m.

Throughout the past year, there has been widespread disgruntlement and anger from Sheffield Wednesday supporters who have had enough of the 57-year-old’s failed ownership.

This has prompted countless protests from fans throughout the 2024-25 campaign and have stepped up significantly in the opening nine games of this season.

That victory remains Henrik Pedersen’s men’s only win in the Championship this season and currently sit 23rd in the standings.