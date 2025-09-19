Pompey fans attending Saturday’s Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday can expect to see a number of Owls protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday fans travelling to Fratton Park have been asked to make their voices heard as they continue their protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls have been allocated 2,171 tickets for their trip to the south coast on Saturday and are expected to ramp up their opposition to the Thai businessman at PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protests have taken place throughout the season as supporters boycott matches along with the purchasing of food, drink and club merchandise at Hillsborough.

Away from home, there has been a significant show of force by supporters, who have travelled across the country backing the side as well as voicing their anger against Chansiri.

That will be no different on Saturday, with Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust revealing they have been given the green light to continue their protests at Fratton Park.

The SWFC Trust have called on all travelling Owls fans to make themselves heard and have asked all scarves to be raised in the 10th minute, symbolising the owner’s 10 years in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, 1,500 black and gold balloons will also be released as well as the use of banners and flags the latest objection to the 57-year-old.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday protest at Pompey

A statement released by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust read: ‘We can confirm that Portsmouth have approved the entry of protest banners into Fratton Park this Saturday. We encourage all Wednesdayites making the journey to bring their own banners – please ensure they are accompanied by the required fire certificate to ensure entry.

‘In a powerful show of solidarity, Portsmouth supporters will also be displaying a banner in the home end.

‘Black & Gold remains the theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Protest scarfs will once again be available at the turnstiles before the game (£5 minimum donation) – and if you’ve already purchased one, please make sure to bring it and wear it proudly. Further scarfs will also be available at all fixtures moving forward.

‘In addition, black and gold balloons will be available at the turnstiles – another way to make our protest visible inside the stadium.

Dejphon Chansiri. | Getty Images

‘On the 10th minute, we ask all fans to stand together and raise their scarves aloft as a mark of unity. Make this moment loud, make it visible, and make it impossible to ignore.

‘For the full 90 minutes, we urge fans to keep their voices strong. Chant for change, chant for new ownership, and show that we will not accept another decade of decline.

‘This is our club, our fight, and our future.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey to join forces with Sheffield Wednesday

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust will also be meeting Sheffield Wednesday supporters by the Jimmy Dickinson statue at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon in a public show of solidarity.

Meanwhile, PST chair Donald Vass has urged the Fratton faithful to join in with the protest by applauding Owls fans during their protest on the 10th minute.

Chansiri will not be in attendance at Fratton Park and hasn’t attended a Sheffield Wednesday game in more than a year.