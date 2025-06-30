Pompey will be watching developments at their Championship rivals, as the Hillsborough crisis deepens under Thai owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday’s woes are worsening with manager Danny Rohl departing - and their players free to leave the club.

Today marks a crossroads in the Owls’ deepening troubles under Dejphon Chansiri, who are under a transfer embargo and can’t sign players until January 2027.

Sheff Wed players free to ‘terminate contract’ if wages not paid

If Wednesday’s players aren’t paid today they will be entitled to leave Hillsborough, with Fifa rules stating they ‘have a just cause to terminate his contract’ when two months of salaries aren’t received on their due dates.

Pompey and their Championship rivals will no doubt be looking on at any opportunities which present themselves, amid a tale of woe at the club.

The Blues were linked with a move for their former player, Jamal Lowe, this summer, though that talk was wide of the mark. Former Pompey loanee, Di'Shon Bernard is also at Sheffield Wednesday.

Captain Barry Bannan, defender Akin Famewo and striker Callum Patterson are all out of contract, with the latter two believed to have not reported for pre-season training when the players returned last week.

And now head coach, Danny Rohl, is reportedly on his way and told senior players he’s leaving, with all of his coaches out of contract this week.

According to reports last night both Leicester City and Brentford, as assistant to new boss Keith Andrews, are keen on the German, who was also interviewed for the Southampton post filled by Will Still last month.

Rohl has not returned for the club’s pre-season training according to the Daily Mail, with a departure for the 36-year-old seemingly inevitable after guiding his side to a 12th-placed finish last term.

Dane Henrik Pedersen, Rohl’s current assistant is in the running to assume the Sheffield Wednesday hot-seat, as and when the current boss departs.

Wednesday’s issues now appear to be coming to a head over Chansiri, with Owls fans long calling for the Thai businessman to sell up.

Milan Mandaric looked at Sheff Wed ‘rescue package’

In a statement released to BBC Radio Sheffield, Mandaric said: 'Further to my radio interview last week I have now had the opportunity to speak with both my advisors and close family in respect of how I might be able to assist Sheffield Wednesday at this difficult time.

‘I had hoped to meet Mr Chansiri in London during my short trip, however unfortunately after contacting him he confirmed he would not be in the UK at the time of my visit.

‘Whilst like all Sheffield Wednesday supporters I am of course very concerned about the current situation the club finds itself in. However, on reflection I feel it would not be in the best interest of finding the long-term solution we all want for me to explore further my heartfelt desire to assist at this crucial time for the club.

‘I have several projects I am currently working on outside the UK and I do not believe I could devote the time it would take to return the club to the healthy condition I left it in a decade ago when Mr Chansiri took over ownership from me.’