It was an afternoon to forget for the Fratton faithful in attendance at PO4, with John Mousinho’s men putting on a dismal display against a side who went into the contest without a win from their opening six league matches.

Goals from Barry Bannan and George Brown saw the Blues fall to their second defeat of the campaign, which has seen them drop to 12th in the early-season standings.

While the performance on the pitch was flat, Pompey supporters were in full voice for most of the afternoon as they attempted to lift the players from the stands.

And that incredible backing was reflected in these brilliant images from our photographer Jeff Mood, who captured the atmosphere from the stands.

1 . Pompey 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Fan Gallery There were 20,225 supporters in attendance at Fratton Park as Pompey fell to a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. | Jeff Mood/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

