The Portsmouth players with the biggest social media following - including where Hannover 96 arrival and Spurs loanee rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Aug 2025, 14:30 BST

It has become the norm for players to utilise social media to communicate with fans through photos and videos posted on their accounts.

For Pompey players, that is no different with a large number of John Mousinho’s squad using Instagram to show off snaps of them on the pitch and even posting life behind the scenes.

Just this week, new signing Josh Knight revealed his excitement on social media following his arrival from Hannover 96 on Thursday.

That got us thinking as to which member of the Pompey squad has the highest amount of followers on social media. We’ve taken to Instagram to uncover who is the most famous face at Fratton Park.

The most followed Pompey players on Instagram

1. Pompey's famous boys

The most followed Pompey players on Instagram | National World

Instagram followers: 3,000.

2. Mark Kosznovszky

Instagram followers: 3,000. Photo: Simon Roe

Instagram followers: 3,300.

3. Reuben Swann

Instagram followers: 3,300. | Portsmouth FC

Instagram followers: 3,500.

4. Jacob Farrell

Instagram followers: 3,500. | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages

