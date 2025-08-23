Colby Bishop opened his Championship goal-scoring account for the season in Pompey’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Colby Bishop has made it clear he will remain Pompey’s penalty taker.

And the Magic man believes he can now go on a roll after opening his goal-scoring account for the season.

The 28-year-old netted his first strike of the campaign on Saturday, heading home 56th-miniute equaliser in the Blues’ 1-1 draw against West Brom. It sealed a well-earned point for John Mousinho’s men, who fell behind in the first half through Mikey Johnston.

Bishop’s goal came just a week on from his penalty miss against Norwich City - his fourth in his last 10 efforts.

Despite this, the frontman has netted 18 of his 23 spot kicks during his three-year stay at Fratton Park and remains the head coach’s number one penalty taker.

And the former Accrington Stanley man has made it clear the responsibility will still fall on him and believes his season can now kick-start after his leveller against the Baggies.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw against West Brom, Bishop said: ‘I’m happy. Sometimes it takes a while to get going but three games isn’t the worst.

‘Sometimes when you get that first you go on a roll then and hopefully I can do that now.

‘It’s difficult but I’m mentally strong. The next one I’m going to take it and I will score. I like to think people have seen what I’ve been through and will see I’ve got a strong mentality.

‘I think people think I forget about it the next second. It eats you up every day and every second and I go to sleep thinking about it. These things happen and people miss penalties. I’ll step up to the next one and I’ll score.

‘If someone wants a fight they can try take the ball. I’ll be taking the ball and I’ll be trying to score. I back myself and unfortunately in football people miss mentalities.’

Pompey please with ‘great’ West Brom point

Despite falling behind in the first half, Pompey rallied back and dug deep to earn a point at West Brom, who went into the contest as one of three Championship sides to have won their opening two matches of the season.

And Bishop has praised the Blues’ response and believes his side could’ve claimed all three points at the Hawthorns.

‘It’s a great point. This is a really tough ground to come to. As you’ve seen today we’ve come here and played some really nice football.

‘It’s disappointing to concede the goal the way we did but we reacted really well and I think it’s a good point.

‘Today, there were large spells when we were the better team. I feel like when we believe in ourselves, we can go so far.

‘We’ve got some great lads and some great characters and you see the spells we have. It’s about making those spells longer spells and not making mistakes away from home because they’ve got players who if you give them a yard they’re going to make something happen.’