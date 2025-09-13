John Mousinho’s men go into the contest above Southampton after a solid start to the season has seen them pick up seven points from their opening four games.
The Blues go into the derby in a much stronger position than the previous meeting against the Saints in 2019, with the two rivals meeting in the Carabao Cup third round.
Pompey, who were under the leadership of Kenny Jackett, faced Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Premier League Southampton, who sealed a 4-0 triumph. A Danny Ings double and goals from Cedric Soares and Nathan Redmond secured the victory over the League One Blues.
But where is Jackett’s side from that last meeting?
We’ve taken a look at where Pompey’s starting and bench was from the most recent south-coast derby.
1. Where the last Pompey side to play Southampton are now
Where the last Pompey side to play Southampton are now | Joe Pepler/PinPep
2. GK: Craig MacGillivray
The popular goalkeeper currently finds himself at MK Dons and has battled back from a career low to establish himself as Paul Warne’s number one in League Two. The 32-year-old recently helped the Dons to a club-record seven consecutive clean sheets. | Joe Pepler/PinPep
3. RB: James Bolton
Bolton has enjoyed a career resurgence at Fleetwood Town, having struggled for former and fitness at Plymouth and St Miren. He’s featured seven times for the Cod Army this term, who sit 11th in League Two. | The News
4. CB: Christian Burgess
Burgess would go on and finish the 2019-20 campaign as Pompey’s Player of the Season before departing at the end of the term. The centre-back went on to join Union Saint-Gilloise where he’s enjoyed huge success. During his time in Belgium, the 33-year-old has claimed the Belgium Pro League as well as the Belgium Super Cup and has featured 32 times in Europe - including two Champions League appearances. USG are preparing for another season in the Champions League this term. | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages/PinP