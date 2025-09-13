4 . CB: Christian Burgess

Burgess would go on and finish the 2019-20 campaign as Pompey’s Player of the Season before departing at the end of the term. The centre-back went on to join Union Saint-Gilloise where he’s enjoyed huge success. During his time in Belgium, the 33-year-old has claimed the Belgium Pro League as well as the Belgium Super Cup and has featured 32 times in Europe - including two Champions League appearances. USG are preparing for another season in the Champions League this term. | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages/PinP