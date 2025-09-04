After 13 years the fierce enemies collide in Championship action once again next weekend. The EFL experts have been making an early call on what unfolds at St Mary’s Stadium.

The south-coast derby is going to be an ugly fight leaving supporters of both clubs feeling sick to the stomach.

But Southampton will come out on top, as the two deadly rivals prepare to renew acquaintances next week at St Mary’s Stadium.

EFL experts Not The Top 20 make south-coast derby call

Eyes are now firmly on John Mousinho’s men travelling into enemy territory for the first time in 13 years, when David Norris stunned the home crowd with a last-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw.

Pompey were in the midst of financial meltdown, with the club in administration for the second time in two years, as they headed towards relegation to the third tier.

They travel along the M27 this time a very different club under the Eisners and above their rivals in the league for the first time in 5,229 days, after their win over Preston North End last weekend.

Southampton are big odds-on favourites with the bookies, however, after their relegation from the Premier League with the Blues 4/1 outsiders.

That is a stance EFL experts Not The Top 20 concur with, with host Ali Maxwell expecting the game to be an intense affair but the hosts coming out on top.

He said: ‘I think Southampton are going to be strong in September. A good month for Southampton, get excited for it.

‘You’ve got Portsmouth at home off the bat - absolutely massive.

‘If I was a Saints fan, if I was a Portsmouth fan I’d be feeling sick to my stomach about the prospect of this game.

EFL pundit on Southampton v Pompey: ‘ Expecting it to be pretty ugly’

‘I can’t wait for it and I’m expecting it to be pretty ugly, as most massive derbies are when players are focussed, first and foremost, on being seen to win battles and essentially fights - whether real fights or football fights.

‘I do think the quality can be impacted, because they are essentially distracted. I’m the same at six-a-side when I’m up against a team who doesn’t like my team!

‘But I expect them to beat Portsmouth at home, they’re the stronger side.’

Maxwell developed on his thinking with an assessment of Southampton’s squad and feels they can call on an extensive array of attacking firepower, with their recruitment under Will Still pointing to a change in formation.

He added: ‘Their attack’s looking really good and they are creating chances in every game they’ve played, I can only see them getting more exciting in attack - particularly with the additions of Finn Azaz, Tom Fellows and Leo Scienza - all attacking midfield/wide players.

‘That suggests they’ll be moving away from three at the back to a 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2 or similar.

‘That will be to the benefit of them going forward and could help them become an even more dominant side, but they haven’t looked that great at the back so far and have been giving up quite big chances.

‘They just need to keep going, click and become that dominant side we expect these teams to become at this level.’