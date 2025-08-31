Josh Murphy’s Pompey career hangs in the balance. Jordan Cross delivers the verdict as Leicester City’s interest in the Blues’ star man dominates a win which bodes well for Championship hopes.

The punches pounded the Fratton turf in a spontaneous full-time explosion of joy at his honest toil helping return three hard-earned Championship points.

It was the same setting which was to provide Josh Murphy with the backdrop for a quiet photo opportunity with his young son, amid some post-match reflection for the in-demand winger as the transfer talk raged.

Was man wanted by Leicester capturing a final Fratton memory?

That was open to interpretation: What is abundantly clear is Pompey are facing a serious fight to retain their star man, a figure absolutely key to continuing an enterprising, progressive and upwardly mobile Championship opening.

The relegated Premier League side aren’t going away anytime soon, though the figure attached to their opening salvo is a long, long way short of one to make the Blues sit up and take notice.

What is also glaringly apparent is the firm 'isn't for sale' stance on the man who delivered 21 goal contributions in a starring maiden Fratton campaign isn't bluster.

Make what you want of the Eisner’s recruitment policy, what has been consistent in their eight-year Fratton reign is there’s no pressure to cash in on prized assets.

That remains the case and is a position cemented as the relegated Premier League side come knocking at an hour which offers little opportunity to react, before tomorrow’s 7pm cut-off for summer business.

Pompey would be causing significant damage to their Championship credentials, raising significant questions about their ambitions to be progressive at the level in the process.

Things, of course, are rarely that simple in the complex machinations of transfer business.

As John Mousinho pointedly indicated as he developed on the club’s hard-line stance over Murphy in his post-match Preston verdict, the desires of the player feature heavily amid the bullish rhetoric.

‘You never, I suppose, have complete control of it because the player’s destiny is in his own hands to some extent,’ the Pompey boss said, in an honest appraisal of how things stand with Murphy.

But as much as Leicester’s transfer threat and the Blues’ hard-boiled retaliatory position is obvious, there’s an obvious conclusion the Fratton Faithful can draw on the evolving saga from what their eyes tell them.

What Pompey witnessed from Murphy in a hard-earned Preston victory wasn’t the performance of a player agitating for a Fratton exit.

There was never a suggestion this diligent and committed operator would go missing with an injury of convenience, or an absence blamed on the transfer distractions served up.

True it was a distance from vintage Murphy as passes went awry and chances were spurned, on the way to a maiden 2025-26 defeat being served up to the Lilywhites.

But this was a supremely talented footballer putting in the hard yards and working relentlessly for the cause, to see home a victory based on perspiration over inspiration.

If Murphy’s head has been turned by Leicester overtures, he was trying his best not to show it.

Love clear for Murphy at home where he’s found happiness

The love was certainly apparent for the reigning player of the season, as Murphy was serenaded to his Dean Martin-inspired ditty despite toiling early on.

Every corner offered the chance for a standing ovation, at a home the Londoner has embraced with his family since his arrival last year.

On an afternoon short of clear openings, it was Murphy who was to offer the supply in arcing trademark fashion for Colby Bishop four minutes before the break. Daniel Iversen was equal to the striker’s finish, though Bishop should have done better.

Fortunately it was of little consequence, as Andre Dozzell capped a Pompey career-high performance by slamming in the game’s deciding goal seconds later from 25 yards.

Andre Dozzell scores the winner for Pompey against Leicester. Picture: Barry Zee | Picture: Barry Zee

There appeared a slight nick off former Blues striker Michael Smith on the way through. If that was the case, it was fortune the midfielder warranted for a forceful all-round display showcasing everything required from a Championship battleground operator.

A rival who’d already toppled two fancied contenders this term asked their questions, but for all of Preston’s pressure they could only muster a late off-target Lewis Dobbin effort from their charge.

Pompey were stoic and resilient, with their defence having the answers to the sturdy questions posed by Fratton old boy Smith, and a player fancied by Mousinho last summer in Daniel Jebbison.

It means the Blues can look forward to going into their next Championship obligation after the international break, ahead of their opponent in English football’s standings for the first time in 5,229 days.

Thoughts can now begin to be cast towards renewing acquaintances with this club’s fiercest foe, but before that the personnel who carry a city’s hopes into derby battle is to be decided.

The man under the most glaring spotlight in that conversation is currently having progressive opportunities and remuneration dangled before him, with his Fratton career at a crossroads.

He is also at a home where he’s found a happiness and comfort to allow him to fulfil his gifted potential - and feel at one with his surroundings.

What happens next will have serious ramifications not just for South Coast derby aspirations - but Championship ambitions currently in optimistic shape.

