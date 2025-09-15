Pompey and Southampton played out a goalless draw at St Mary’s in the first league south-coast derby in 13 years.

John Mousinho revealed he wasn’t invited in to Will Still’s office to have a drink with the Southampton boss after Sunday’s south-coast derby.

Although it was a goalless draw at St Mary’s, the feisty contest was full of drama both on and off the pitch.

It proved lively on the touchline from the start, as the two fierce rivals renewed their hostilities after a 13-year hiatus.

After Mousinho and Still exchanged words just 60 seconds into the derby because of a throw-in incident, one of the standout moments in the afternoon came at the full-time whistle with the pair coming to blows once again when shaking hands.

The event was met well by Pompey supporters on social media, who were evidently proud of their head coach.

And it appears the coming together left a lasting effect on Still, with the Blues boss admitting he wasn’t invited into the Saints manager’s office for a post-match drink - something which commonly takes place across English football.

John Mousinho wasn’t invited in for post-match drink with Will Still

Mousinho said: ‘I didn’t get invited in. I’ll always go in if I was invited in but I didn’t get invited in so what can you do?’

Despite this, the head coach made it clear he would’ve still had a drink with the Southampton chief if the contest was played at Fratton Park.

In fact, the Blues boss admitted it’s a practice he uses at every game at PO4 with fellow managers - regardless of the result.

‘Yeah (when asked if he would invite Will Still in for a drink at Fratton Park). I invite all managers in at Fratton Park, no problem.

‘You have the occasion of the game and after that have a drink in the dressing room. It’s always frosty in there, no one’s mates but you just do it.’

John Mousinho and Will Still | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho on Will Still handshake incident

And the head coach went on to make it clear a manager of Pompey should not be mates with their Southampton counterpart.

He told The News: ‘The handshake was nothing, me and him good mates, don’t worry about it!

‘It’s fine, it was a strong handshake. I just said good luck for the rest of the season.

‘I honestly don’t know him, I just kept getting peppered in my left ear all game. I try to concentrate on my own side and I clearly badger the fourth official a lot - and sometimes the referees. But I don’t do it to the opposition bench.

‘He made a good sprint onto the pitch early on, that was good, I didn't think you were allowed to do that. But that’s absolutely fine, no problems whatsoever.

‘When you are competing against each other that’s what you expect, I don’t want anyone to come off and be the best of friends after that game, we want that competition.

‘I certainly don’t think the two managers of these football clubs should be mates, there should be a bit of feisty competition between the two of them.

‘I absolutely love it.’

