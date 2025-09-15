Pompey were busy during the summer transfer window as 11 new faces arrived through the doors at Fratton Park. Now it appears preparations for January could already be under way.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the summer transfer window slammed shut at the start of the month, it apparently hasn’t stopped Pompey from continuing their pursuit of new players.

Indeed, preparations for the January market seem to be well under way, with the Blues reportedly advancing on one new signing in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer guru Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, has claimed John Mousinho’s men have already ‘signed’ Mjallby AIF forward Abdoulie Manneh - a player who was linked with a move to Fratton Park during the close season.

The report suggests Pompey have struck a deal to land the 20-year-old, with his agent claiming an agreement has been reached for the winger to make the move to PO4 in the next window.

However, rather bizarrely, the same article adds that Swedish top-flight side Mjallby are unaware of any agreement reached with any club for the in-demand Gambia international.

Manneh remains under contract at the Strandvallen until the summer of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s summer interest in Abdoulie Manneh

But the 2025 season has seen the winger’s stock significantly rise, netting seven goals and assisting three in 22 league outings for Anders Torstensson’s men, who currently top the Allsvenskan.

His impressive figures alerted a number of English clubs earlier in the year, with the Blues in the running alongside the likes Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley and Wolves for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MLS outfit FC Cincinnati and Olympiacos were also credited with an interest, with some reports suggesting the 20-year-old failed a medical with the Turkish side - although they were denied.

With a host of clubs interested in the four-cap Gambia international, Mjallby had slapped a £4.25m valuation on their star man.

Pompey’s summer business

Conor Chaplin was Pompey’s 11th and final signing during the summer window.

Pompey were busy right up until deadline day, with 11 new faces arriving throughout the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang Josh Knight, Josef Bursik, Makenzie Kirk, Franco Umeh and Conor Chaplin all making the move to PO4.

Indeed, a number of those additions have had a huge impact on Mousinho's side this term, with the Blues sitting ninth in the Championship after the opening five games.

Pompey have picked up eight points during that time, with Sunday’s draw against Southampton moving them six places above their south-coast rivals.

The upcoming transfer window opens at midnight on January 1 and will remain active until 7pm on Monday, February 2.