Transfer claim made that Portsmouth have agreed deal to ‘sign’ £4.25m international winger Abdoulie Manneh
Although the summer transfer window slammed shut at the start of the month, it apparently hasn’t stopped Pompey from continuing their pursuit of new players.
Indeed, preparations for the January market seem to be well under way, with the Blues reportedly advancing on one new signing in particular.
Transfer guru Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, has claimed John Mousinho’s men have already ‘signed’ Mjallby AIF forward Abdoulie Manneh - a player who was linked with a move to Fratton Park during the close season.
The report suggests Pompey have struck a deal to land the 20-year-old, with his agent claiming an agreement has been reached for the winger to make the move to PO4 in the next window.
However, rather bizarrely, the same article adds that Swedish top-flight side Mjallby are unaware of any agreement reached with any club for the in-demand Gambia international.
Manneh remains under contract at the Strandvallen until the summer of 2027.
Pompey’s summer interest in Abdoulie Manneh
Pompey were interested with Manneh early in the summer transfer window after an impressive maiden campaign with Mjallby in 2024.
But the 2025 season has seen the winger’s stock significantly rise, netting seven goals and assisting three in 22 league outings for Anders Torstensson’s men, who currently top the Allsvenskan.
His impressive figures alerted a number of English clubs earlier in the year, with the Blues in the running alongside the likes Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley and Wolves for his signature.
MLS outfit FC Cincinnati and Olympiacos were also credited with an interest, with some reports suggesting the 20-year-old failed a medical with the Turkish side - although they were denied.
With a host of clubs interested in the four-cap Gambia international, Mjallby had slapped a £4.25m valuation on their star man.
But there was a reluctancy by Pompey to end their initial pursuit of the forward in June, with the powers that be at Fratton Park believing the hot-shot would move to one of Europe’s top leagues.
Pompey’s summer business
Pompey were busy right up until deadline day, with 11 new faces arriving throughout the summer.
Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang Josh Knight, Josef Bursik, Makenzie Kirk, Franco Umeh and Conor Chaplin all making the move to PO4.
Indeed, a number of those additions have had a huge impact on Mousinho's side this term, with the Blues sitting ninth in the Championship after the opening five games.
Pompey have picked up eight points during that time, with Sunday’s draw against Southampton moving them six places above their south-coast rivals.
The upcoming transfer window opens at midnight on January 1 and will remain active until 7pm on Monday, February 2.