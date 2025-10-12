A severely-depleted Pompey Women, who had been rocked by injury, fell to a frustrating 5-2 defeat to Southampton Women on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues took a 2-1 lead going into half-time before being undone in the second half, with the Saints going on to score four goals after the break.

The disappointing derby-day result keeps Jay Sadler’s men rooted to the foot of the Women’s Super League 2 table after picking up just one win in their opening six matches.

However, the contest did draw a significant crowd to Fratton Park, with 2,315 in attendance at PO4.

We’ve captured some of the best fan photos from the afternoon thanks to our photographer Marcin Jedrysiak.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the crowd?

1 . Pompey Women 2-5 Southampton Women: Fan gallery There were 2,315 supporters in attendance at Fratton Park as Pompey Women fell to a 5-2 defeat to Southampton Women in the latest south-coast derby. | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

