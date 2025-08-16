The South Korea international has been backed by John Mousinho after a tough Reading debut, with the Blues boss sending a message to fans over the winger.

John Mousinho urged Pompey fans to show patience with Minhyeok Yang after a difficult Pompey baptism.

And the Blues boss has called on the South Korea international to carry on trying to make things happen, as things went against the Spurs man on his Fratton bow.

Patience needed with Spurs man after Fratton arrival

Yang had a tough debut in the 2-1 loss to Reading on Tuesday night, as a bright start evolved into a difficult evening in the Carabao Cup exit to the League One side.

The 19-year-old’s full debut came four days on from signing on loan for the season, with a 23-minute cameo arriving last weekend in the league opener at Oxford United.

Mousinho highlighted how it’s been a whirlwind period for the former QPR loanee, as he was given a crash course in what is expected of him and the demands of playing for his new boss’ side.

Yang was a long way from being the only Pompey to come up short, with a host of players failing to perform in the Royals reverse

Fellow debut-making pair Ibane Bowat and Mark Kosznovsky couldn’t hit the ground running, while the likes of Hayden Matthews and Jacob Farrell were making their first appearances after significant periods on the sidelines.

Mousinho took encouragement from the fact Yang continued in his efforts to be creative for the entirety of the evening, despite things not going for him.

The Pompey boss feels the former Gangwon FC man deserves to be given some time to bed in, along with his fellow new faces.

Mousinho said: ‘I think Minhyeok was definitely trying his best to make something happen. He had a really bright start to the game, nearly got in once or twice and had a couple of shots.

Pompey boss: Yang and all new signings need ‘patience’

‘Maybe it was a reflection of where we were in the game, that when we went a goal down there maybe was a bit of trying to force play.

‘But that’s fine, I do want wingers to be direct and I do want wingers to try to make things happen. Sometimes that falls on the wrong side of a decent performance.

‘But there’s no issue there, Minhyeok had been with us for two days before the game. He doesn’t know the system, he doesn’t know the way we want to play.

‘We tried to put him out with as much instruction as possible, but sometimes you can overdo that as a coach as well.

‘He would have been really keen to get things going, but I think with Minhyeok and all the new signings a little bit of patience is definitely warranted.

‘We speak about how long it takes to come in adjust to how we want to play, the system and the press.

‘It is quite specific in terms of the way we want to do things and there are different demands perhaps to what a player may have been used to - so it can take a minute for people to get going.’