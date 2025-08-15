The former Millwall, Fulham and Middlesbrough man has been told he can leave Fratton Park. Here’s the latest from John Mousinho.

John Mousinho has revealed Pompey are still open to letting Jordan Archer leave before the close of the transfer window.

But the Blues will only look to recruit a new keeper if the former Spurs and QPR man departs before September 1.

Pompey boss: If Archer wants to go, that’s fine

Archer is potentially looking to move on as he searches for the football he’s not likely to find at Fratton Park this term - with potential interested parties.

The 32-year-old is now third choice keeper behind Nico Schmid and Ben Killip, as he enters the final season of his existing agreement.

League Two side Salford City were keen on Archer before they brought in Mark Howard after he left Wrexham, with Sunderland youngster Matty Young moving to the club on loan for the season.

Mousinho is relaxed about the position of the man who made three appearances last term, though it’s clear it will be hard for Archer to get more Pompey minutes with Killip preferred against Reading in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Pompey have aired the notion of bringing in a fourth keeper for training purposes, with that aiding the ability to play full training games.

Mousinho seem happy to park bringing in a new keeper now, however, unless Archer leaves.

The Pompey boss said: ‘We’re okay in terms of the goalkeeping situation.

‘We’ve been open in terms of Jordan Archer’s situation, whether he’s going to leave or stay at the club.

‘If Jordan is still here after the transfer window closes then no problem, but if he wants to go and get game time somewhere and we can make that move happen then that’s absolutely fine. We’d then have to recruit underneath that.’

Plenty of interest in former Spurs and Middlesbrough man

There’s now just over two weeks left for clubs to complete their summer recruitment business, with Mousinho revealing clubs are interested in Archer. The Pompey boss explained it has to be a move which works for the Londoner, however, with an opening which allows him to get the playing time he wants.

Mousinho added: ‘We’re just being open and honest with each other about Jordan’s position.

‘There’s been plenty of interest in him, just nothing concrete that has piqued both his and the club’s interest. That’s at the minute anyway.

‘Maybe something will happen late, you never know. It’s a strange position, goalkeeper.

‘A lot of people are willing to have two or three people competing for one position, but with goalkeepers you tend to go in for a very specific reason.

‘That’s whether you’re a three, a two or you’re going to start games - so there needs to be a specific opening (for Archer).’