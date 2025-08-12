Toby Steward is ‘loving life’ in Scotland as he continues his season-long loan with St Johnstone - but there is one moment with his new which would leave the Pompey youngster with egg on his face!

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is one golden rule when playing in goal - and that’s simply, never forget your goalkeeping gloves!

But that’s the unfortunate blunder Pompey keeper Toby Steward made ahead of his latest loan appearance for St Johnstone in their Scottish Championship contest against Ross County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the 20-year-old was preparing for the Saints’ second league game of the season, the thought of wearing goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall’s gloves would never have crossed his mind.

However, that prospect soon became all too real for the Fratton Park academy graduate when he opened his kit bag at the Global Energy Stadium.

Shocked to find his trusty gloves weren’t there, Steward faced a real dilemma - only for the former Celtic and Kilmarnock ace to step in and save the day!

St Johnstone would eventually go on to win 1-0, with the 20-year-old stopper wearing Marshall’s one-size-too-big gloves as he recorded his third clean sheet of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s a gaffe the Blues youngster won’t forget in a hurry as he adapts to life in a first-team environment.

Toby Steward’s unfortunate goalkeeping blunder

‘I’ve got to thank Marshy, I forgot my gloves and he gave me his’, Steward told The Courier.

‘They were a size too big, but they did a really good job. So, I’ve got to give credit to my goalkeeping coach!

‘I left them in the changing room in Perth. It wasn’t until we got to the ground here that I realised!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was like: “Marshy, can I get a pair of gloves if you’ve got them?” It worked out well, in the end.

‘I tried to give them back to him after the game, but he told me to keep them. Who knows if I’ll wear them again or keep them as a memento.

‘They’re very important, that’s why I’m still kicking myself! At the end of the day we got a clean sheet and a 1-0 win, which is all that matters. I won’t forget them again!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey keeper ‘loving life’ on loan with St Johnstone

Toby Steward | Jason Brown

Steward’s stock is on the rise after an impressive start to life with St Johnstone.

Meanwhile, Simo Valakari’s men also currently sit top of Scotland’s second tier.

The Pompey loanee is clearly loving his latest temporary move away from Fratton Park, with the welcome he - plus avid supporters mum and dad - have received from St Johnstone going a long way to helping him settle in 500 miles from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steward added: ‘I’m loving it here. This is such a great club with great people involved and the boys are brilliant.

‘We’ve got a real family feel in the changing room, which is important for a team trying to win a league.

‘I’m enjoying everything about it. Mum and dad have already come up for a couple of games – Raith and Partick Thistle. I can’t get rid of them! They follow me everywhere.

‘They’ve been welcomed with open arms here – they got invited into one of the hospitality suites for the last game. They’re loving it. The club has welcomed me, and them, so well.’

Your next Pompey read: Instant Portsmouth hero Adrian Segecic misses out on team of week dominated by Bristol City, Millwall and Leicester