Highly-rated Pompey youngster Toby Steward will continue his development away from Fratton Park

Toby Steward is closing in on another temporary move away from Fratton Park.

And the latest chapter in the highly-rated keeper’s developing career will see him move a lot further afield than previous loan switches.

Having spent time on loan at the likes of non-league Gosport Borough, Tonbridge Angels and Wealdstone - plus Crawley Town in League One at the tail end of last season - the 20-year-old is now heading north of the border and Scotland’s Championship.

The News can confirm that reports of a season-long loan move to St Johnstone are correct and that the Blues Academy product will head to McDiarmid Park with the intention of being manager Simo Valakari’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The switch is set to be confirmed in the coming days, with the Saints kicking off their 2025-26 season with a trip to East Kilbride in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday, July 12.

Opportunity arises for Toby Steward at St Johnstone

St Johnstone will compete in the Scottish Championship next season having been relegated from the Premiership last season following their 12th-placed finish.

The side conceded 68 goals from 38 league games in 2024-25 as they finished five points adrift of second-from-bottom Ross County.

Three goalkeepers were utilised by the club as they battled to retain their top-flight status. But with loanee Andy Fisher now back at Swansea following his productive spell between the posts over the second half of last season, Steward will be brought in to re-strengthen the goalkeeping department at McDiarmid Park.

He’ll be St Johnstone’s sixth signing of the close season once his move has been officially confirmed

League football was a must for Pompey youngster’s development

Toby Steward in action for Crawley Town last season | Getty Images

The move will present Steward with another opportunity to experience league football, following a four-game spell at Crawley over the closing weeks of last season.

Signed on an emergency loan by the Reds, the young goalkeeper couldn’t help the West Sussex side avoid the drop back to League Two. However, he impressed significantly during his short stint at the Broadfield Stadium, keeping two clean sheets - including one at runaway League One champions Birmingham City.

Another such loan was touted for the shot-stopper as Pompey look to provide him with the best pathway to become the Blues’ No1 in the future.

St Johnstone are the latest club to provide that helping hand, seeing off competition from others - and given their Championship status in Scotland, the move will be considered a great opportunity for Steward to once again showcase his ability.

Speaking to The News about the keeper last month, sporting director Rich Hughes said: ‘We have a plan for him, we want to keep him developing, and we are cautiously optimistic that the fact he has gone and done really well in League One at the business end of the season for a team in a relegation scrap will open pathways for him to hopefully find another loan.

‘The important thing for Tobes is to keep playing games, reflecting on where he needs to get better - and I know he does that with Joe (Prodomo) and John (Mousinho).

‘Playing games is hugely more beneficial for him rather than sitting on the bench. It’s a very difficult balance with goalkeepers, you need them around your building, you need them to plan, you need them to train, but, then again, you also need them to get that match exposure.

‘That’s where we’ve been lucky with Tobes over his loans. A year at Gosport was really good for him, a little spell at Wealdstone was great for him, then capping off that year with Crawley.’

Pompey are expected to bring in a young goalkeeper to provide additional cover in Steward’s absence.

Nicolas Schmid, Jordan Archer and Ben Killip are already on the Fratton Park ranks.

