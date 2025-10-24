All you need to know as Pompey welcome Stoke City to Fratton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why is Pompey v Stoke City

The games keep coming thick and fast for Pompey as they welcome Stoke to Fratton Park for their third game in eight days.

The contest was selected by Sky Sports to be aired for live television coverage on Saturday afternoon, along with two other Championship fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As per the broadcaster’s agreement with the EFL, clubs will be shown live at least 20 times a season to benefit fans.

To do that though, games have had to be moved to be moved away from the usual 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon’s due to the tv blackout enforced on English football between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

Can I get tickets?

There are still tickets on general sale for supporters who are keen to get in on the action at Fratton.

Seats remain available in the Fratton End, South Stand, North Stand and Milton End for fans, with a handful of tickets put on resale on the Blues’ website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke are yet to sell their full away-end allocation for the 12.30pm kick-off.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Saturday lunchtime, although it is away from the main channels.

Supporters who are unable to attend will be able to tune in from 12.25pm on Sky Sports+. There will be no studio guests or analysis, just live commentary when the match gets underway.

To find Sky Sports+, fans can click the red button on Sky Sports football, which will give them a choice of viewing over live fixtures, which will include Pompey v Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, a NOW TV membership can be purchased, with day passes to stream the match - as well as Sky Sports’ 12 other channels - available for £14.99.

The News will also be providing extensive online coverage, with team news, live blog, match report, player ratings as well as player and manager reaction stories.

Team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Swift (suspension), Adrian Segecic (ankle), Callum Lang (hamstring), Conor Shaughnessy (hamstring), Franco Umeh (hamstring), Nicolas Schmid (hand) and Thomas Waddingham (thigh) are all unavailable for the Blues.

Josh Murphy. | Graham Hunt

Mousinho admitted the star winger could feature from the bench as he eyes a return to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Jordan Williams is also back in contention having missed Tuesday’s defeat to Coventry City. The right-back was absent in midweek as a precaution after feeling his hamstring after Saturday’s draw with Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Robins will also be without a number of key figures for the trip to the south coast, with Junior Tchamadeu serving a one-game ban after picking up five yellow cards.

Former Pompey target Bosun Lawal is expected to miss the visit to PO4 as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue, while Sam Gallagher (calf) and Jun-Ho Bae (shoulder) are also absent.

Referee

The EFL have announced Thomas Kirk will be the man in the middle for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. The official has taken charge of just one Pompey game during his career, coming in the Blues’ 5-3 win against Norwich City last term.

Kirk will be assisted by Andrew Fox and Callum Gough as well as fourth official Jacob Miles.

Your next Pompey read: ‘A discussion you have to have’: The key Colby Bishop conundrum facing Portsmouth boss as fresh competition emerges