Makenzie Kirk netted a late consolation during Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Coventry City on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Makenzie Kirk is breathing down Colby Bishop’s neck for a starting spot against Stoke City on Saturday.

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who believes a discussion has to be had over the Magic Man’s disappointing start to the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ever-present frontman has led the line in all of Pompey’s opening 11 Championship matches so far this season, netting on one occasion.

Bishop has been heavily impacted by a change in play style from John Mousinho in a bid to counteract the absence of Josh Murphy, who remains sidelined with an ankle issue. This has severely reduced the amount of balls into the box, limiting the 28-year-old’s chances in front of goal.

However, Kirk, who arrived from St Johnstone on deadline day, threw his name into the hat for a potential starting role against Stoke on Saturday, netting a late consolation during the midweek defeat to league leaders Coventry City.

And that strike, coupled with an impact from the bench, could bring him into contention for a place in the starting XI this weekend, according to Allen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new fight between Colby Bishop and Makenzie Kirk

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, The News’ chief sports writer dissected the conundrum facing Mousinho regarding Bishop’s concerning form in front of goal.

He said: ‘It’s a great moment for the lad isn’t it. Colby Bishop has his problems at the moment and is out of form - not just goals but also his performances. It's clear to see.

‘Suddenly you’ve got competition there with Makenzie Kirk coming on from the bench and then does that. A 21-year-old in his third ever Championship game, a lovely finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Bishop needs that competition. There was great competition with him and Kusini Yengi in the promotion season, where Yengi was providing that competition. You want that and that can only help Pompey.

‘He’s suffered the most from Josh Murphy’s absence. You think of the goal at West Brom, with the ball in from the left - that’s what he thrives on and he hasn’t got that right now.

‘Minhyeok Yang isn’t that sort of player, (Conor) Chaplin on the right, so you’re relying on your crosses coming from the full backs.

‘Pompey have changed their approach to attacking just because Josh Murphy has come out of the team it’ll be interesting to see when he comes back, one where he puts Yang but also how that can reinvigorate Bishop at the moment because he’s not the same, he’s going through a lengthy dry spell and his form has dipped. That’s a real concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s a discussion you have to have (whether to drop Bishop in place of Kirk against Stoke City). He’s not scoring goals and he’s not playing particularly well and then there’s a young lad who comes off the bench and scores like that.

Makenzie Kirk. | Getty Images

‘I suspect Mousinho will continue with Bishop for Stoke, which is a tough game they’ve started the season well.

‘He (Kirk) has to be breathing down the neck, there’s got to be alternatives to Bishop if he’s not playing well and not performing. There is a difference between not scoring and not playing well, and right now it’s neither for him.

‘A striker needs to come under scrutiny if he’s not performing at the levels we know he can perform at. In the past, we rightly criticised John Marquis and other strikers before him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You have to look at Bishop, he’s got to be open to scrutiny no matter how good he’s been for Pompey over the years. He is at the moment because he’s not at those levels we know he can perform at.

‘It’s a fascinating call. I know there are more and more supporters questioning Bishop. No one’s questioning his ability at this level, what he’s done for the football club or his work rate but at the moment it’s not the Colby Bishop we know.

‘You can never write off Colby Bishop, he just fights and always comes back. His career he’s fought from being released at Derby to playing in non-league then coming back into the EFL, obviously his health issues as well. He just fights.

‘You wouldn’t put it past him because he’s that sort of player. He’s a fighter on and off the pitch, which is fantastic. But at the moment his form is below the standards he’s shown time and time again at this football club.’