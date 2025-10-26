A Hayden Matthews second-half own goal was the difference at Fratton Park as Pompey fell to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Robins believes Stoke City’s win against Pompey at Fratton Park was the ‘most important’ of the season so far.

And the Potters head coach has praised his side’s character for their gutsy display at PO4, with the three points keeping them firmly in the play-off picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the game finely poised at 0-0, a second-half error from Hayden Matthews ultimately proved costly for John Mousinho’s men, with his own goal the difference on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat keeps the Blues 18th in the table, while Stoke’s three points ensured they moved up to fifth after a strong opening 12 games of the campaign.

For Robins, though, it represents and impressive turnaround from his side, who fell to a 2-1 loss at Fratton Park last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Robins admission after Pompey win

And with the head coach well-aware of challenges PO4 possess, the Potters boss believes the triumph on the south coast is the ‘most important’ of the campaign to date.

Speaking to StokeonTrent Live: ‘I think we've shown great character, not little quality but you see the game there and see what happens in a three-game week when you've had the mileage and everything else and both teams are giving the ball away needlessly, cheaply.

‘We were really good first half. We would have been good value for two goals to the good. We didn't take them and it gives them encouragement. They're still in the game and then they put us under a bit of pressure. It can make you doubt yourself.

Mark Robins. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘We made some strange decisions when we let the ball bounce or we were trying to block for somebody else to come and head but we ended up getting away with things and the goalkeeper made a brilliant save - but I can only remember him making one brilliant save. That was the chance they had really to equalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Maxi coming in did really well. I think it was the type of game for him to get into it. Not only that he was quite good in the first half when he was getting on the ball and trying to play the ball down the side to try to alleviate the press.

‘We had enough of the ball through the middle with Ben Pearson, Bakes and Junho, we just didn't use the ball well enough in those final moments to go and finish them off or get a goal.

‘But the word is right, character. The character we showed after Tuesday backed by a full away end. I'm delighted with the backing and support we had and we've been able to give them a good feeling. It's really important on the back of what they've done, the commitment they've shown.

‘We have to do it, we're paid to do it, they've paid to come and watch. It's really important we give them that feeling going home even when it's not the best performance we've had this season, it was one of the most important we've had this season.’