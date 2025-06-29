New Portsmouth signing's secret to hitting ground running in Championship

The images circulating on social media show an Australian contingent enjoying life in Portsmouth and beyond. Adrian Segecic believes that, and a Syndey FC link, is going to be important in helping him adjust to the Championship.

Adrian Segecic has highlighted his friendship with lifelong pal Hayden Matthews as key to adapting to life in English football.

And the Pompey new boy believes linking up with fellow Aussies at Fratton Park can allow him to quickly get firing in the Championship next season.

Segecic, Matthews, Sydney FC and a childhood friendship

Segecic is settling in at PO4 following his capture from Sydney FC earlier this month on a three-year deal, with the A-League’s top scorer the club’s single transfer capture to date.

The 21-year-old has linked up with his former team-mate, Matthews, at his new club with the pair’s relationship stretching back the best part of the decade on the other side of the world.

The little and large duo can now strike up that friendship again, while Segecic is also acquainted with both Thomas Waddingham and Jacob Farrell from their time together as part of Australia’s age-group sides.

The attacking talent has also been greeted warmly by Pompey staff and the early signs are promising of him adapting to a new culture.

‘With the other two boys as well, we’ve played national teams together, so to have those three help me settle in helps.

‘The club has been unbelievable and meeting the kit man outside, everyone at the club and around it has been unbelievable - great people. That’s a good thing.’

The Australians loving Portsmouth life

The Aussie contingent were front and centre yesterday, as Pompey’s pre-season preparations began in earnest.

After returning for testing on Tuesday, the Blues were put through their paces in their first meaningful session at a mystery location away from their Hilsea training base.

Fit-again Jacob Farrell and his countryman were prominent figures on the club’s social media coverage, while the quartet have naturally been spending plenty of time together off the pitch.

That includes looking around the city they now call home, while Matthews posted an image of Waddingham and Farrell exploring London earlier this month.

Speaking about his early impressions of his new surroundings, Segecic has already outlined how he’s enjoying his experiences of the island city.

He said earlier this month: ‘The club’s been amazing bringing me here and everything has been smooth.

‘It (Portsmouth) is unbelievable to be fair, I didn’t think the weather would be this nice - I think I brought it with me from Sydney!

‘I’m really keen to get started. It’s an unbelievable city. No one realises how nice the city is until you get here - the photos don’t do it justice.

‘So to be here, walk around the city and see the fans. I can see how keen they are and they are die-hard fans for this club, so I’m keen to meet the fans and settle into this city.’