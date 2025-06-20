Adrian Segecic is a Pompey player after the Sydney FC man arrived this week - and the new boy has delivered a statement over his ambitions the Fratton Faithful will enjoy.

Adrian Segecic has promised he’s coming to ‘smash everyone’ in the Championship with his full-throttle attacking play.

And the exciting Pompey new boy has spoken of his determination to get the Fratton faithful on their feet with a brand of football firmly in their image.

Pompey fans will love Segecic vow

Segecic became the Blues’ first new face of the summer this week, sealing a three-year deal for the Aussie after The News first reported their interest last week.

The 21-year-old comes in with a hugely promising reputation as one of his country’s brightest hopes, after topping the A-League goal charts last term.

The Sydney talent has a fairly diminutive stature at 5ft 8in, but operates in a fearless fashion and loves to put teams on the back foot with his direct play and is confident taking the ball in tight spaces.

Segecic told how he’s now can’t wait to show his new fanbase what he’s all about and witness the bearpit Fratton atmosphere he’s heard all about.

Segecic told Pompey’s official website: ‘I heard about the fans and Fratton Park, that’s a massive thing and I’m keen to give 110 per cent for the fans.

‘That’s the biggest thing I’ve heard from everyone - the stadium erupts.

‘I think another strong point of this club is the fans, how loud they are and how they much get behind the players and the attacking football the fans love us to play.

‘That is going to suit me and the hard work to go in there and smash everyone - that’s me in a nutshell.

‘So for me to be able to go and give the fans that, I’m absolutely buzzing.

‘I’ve seen a lot of games with a lot of my mates playing here.

‘I’m expecting a physical attacking league and I think the way we play here is very attacking

So I’m looking forward to scoring some goals and getting stuck in.’

It’s been a whirlwind period for Segecic, as he this week flew across the globe to seal his move, after choosing Pompey as his new home amid a huge swathe of interest in his services.

England move no problem for Segecic

The Aussie age-group international, who could also represent Croatia, is not new to experiencing the transition to life in Europe and spending the 2023-24 campaign in Holland with FC Emmen.

That should hold him in good stead as he adjusts to life in Portsmouth, with the city making a very favourable first impression on the versatile attacker.

Segecic added: ‘I’ve done it once, I was in Holland for a year playing and to do it again and move over to England will be much easier with the language barrier and everything involved.

‘The club’s been amazing bringing me here and everything has been smooth.

‘It (Portsmouth) is unbelievable to be fair, I didn’t think the weather would be this nice - I think I brought it with me from Sydney!

‘I’m really keen to get started. It’s an unbelievable city. No one realises how nice the city is until you get here - the photos don’t do it justice.

‘So to be here, walk around the city and see the fans. I can see how keen they are and they are die-hard fans for this club, so I’m keen to meet the fans and settle into this city.’