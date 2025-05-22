Terry Devlin gets Northern Ireland call-up on back of impressive debut season in Championship for Pompey

Terry Devlin’s impressive Championship form for Pompey this season has been rewarded.

The 21-year-old Fratton favourite has once again been included in the Northern Ireland squad for upcoming June internationals.

Boss Michael O’Neill has included the recently-converted right-back in his 26-man get-together for friendlies against Denmark (June 7) and Iceland 9June 10) respectively.

That’s despite young Liverpool defender Conor Bradley returning to the squad after he sat out March’s games with a hamstring inury.

Devlin earned his maiden cap for his country during the exciting Reds youngster’s absence, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute against Switzerland in Belfast. He then followed that up with his very first start for the Ulstermen in their defeat to Sweden in Stockholm.

Following those milestone appearances, the former Glentoran midfielder continued to play a crucial role for Pompey as they secured their Championship status for another season with a 16-place finish. Indeed, he featured in all eight games the Blues had to play following the March international break.

Now the John Mosuinho favourite and energetic Pompey competitor appears to be having the same affect on international boss O’Neill, who has named him in his ranks for two games ahead of his side’s World Cup qualifying campaign that begins in September.

Terry Devlin: Playing for your country is unbelievable

Terry Devlin has established himself as a firm favourite at Fratton Park | Getty Images

Following his debut against Switzerland, Devlin said the experience of playing for his country was ‘unbelievable’.

But with Northern Ireland also boasting the services of Sunderland defender Trai Hume, he knew he’d have to continue to work hard to remain in O’Neill’s plans.

‘Obviously everyone wants to play for their country when they are a young kid, and to be able to do that was unbelievable,’ he said.

‘It’s been a tough squad to get into, which is only good for the country. I’m in the same position as Conor (Bradley) and Trai (Hume) and they are two really good players.

‘Obviously it’s going to be tough but I just have to keep working hard.’

League One title-winner Devlin featured 36 times in all competitions for Pompey this season - just his second term at the club - and started 13 games in the Championship.

A familiar chant at Pompey games when Devlin is playing is: ‘Terry Devlin, he plays where he wants!’

Latest Northern Ireland squad

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley in Premier League action against Brighton on Monday night | Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders

Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard (both Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Paddy McNair (San Diego FC), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Aaron Donnelly (Dundee).

Midfielders

George Saville (Millwall), Shea Charles (Southampton), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Justin Devenny(Crystal Palace), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards

Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Lee Bonis (ADO Den Haag), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest), Ronan Hale (Ross County).

