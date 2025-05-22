Freddie Pott’s Pompey loan was a huge success - but Blues believe they might struggle to replicate that move during summer transfer window

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey don’t believe there’s another Freddie Potts-type loanee out there who they can put straight into their starting XI next season.

That’s according to The News’ Jordan Cross, who claims the Blues are struggling to find a player of that ilk domestically ahead of their second season in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham loanee Potts established himself as a key member of John Mousinho’s side during his one-year stay on the south coast. The 21-year-old midfielder featured 37 times for the Blues in the Championship - 35 of which were starts - as he made the step-up to the level with relative ease.

Prior to his temporary move to Fratton Park, the young Hammers ace made 36 League One appearances for Wycombe, with his season-long stint at Adams Park providing him with his first real taste of senior football and the foundations to make the leap to Championship standards.

His successful loan spell at Pompey prompted the Hammers to offer their academy product a brand new contract and the chance to stake a claim for himself in Graham Potters’ Premier League ranks next season.

But as the Blues prepare for life without Potts, Cross claims the Fratton Park side don’t believe there’s a stand-out candidate with a similar profile to Potts in League One this season who they could maybe lure to PO4 this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, The News man added that belief would also explain why the Blues are prepared to explore more transfer options in foreign leagues this summer.

Pompey don’t believe the next Freddie Potts can be found in League One

Cross said: ‘They're out there looking for these players, finding a Freddie Potts - in terms of loans this is - who can step up and do that.

‘But Pompey don't believe that they're there, or they're there in League One this season.

‘So, alternatively, you are then looking at players that come straight out of PL2 into a Championship environment, or step up from League Two to a Championship environment - which are much bigger leaps compared to someone who's played for an upwardly-mobile League One club in Wycombe, like Freddie Potts, and played 40-odd games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That gives you more belief that they could probably step into the Championship, if they're swimming in that sort of environment - they can then make the next stage.

‘But Pompey don't think - in terms of those loans - that that's there. So that’s probably another element of why Pompey are looking to European markets and beyond.’

Another Pompey turnaround on cards for summer transfer window

Crystal Palace's Pompey target Hindolo Mustapha. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Pompey have been exploring the Premier League 2 and League One scenes in search of gems who could sparkle for them in the Championship next season.

That has seen Mousinho check out Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha on several occasions this summer, with the young midfielder registering 10 goals and seven assists in 23 PL2 games this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another turnaround of the playing squad is anticipated over the coming months, with the Blues keen to build on their 16th-place Championship finish. That has already seen Pompey allow the likes of Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall and Alexander Milosevic leave as free agents, while contracted players Christian Saydee, Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane could all follow them out the Fratton exit door.

A need to fill the void left by Potts’ return to West Ham will be one of the Blues’ main priorities over the summer, with potentially two new midfielders sought to make the engine-room consistently competitive in the second tier.

Pompey are hoping that Rob Atkinson provides the solution to their desire to bring in a centre-back during the window. Meanwhile, Yengi’s exit - plus Mark O’Mahony’s return to Brighton - means the Blues will also be in the market for a striker.