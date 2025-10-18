The former Pompey boss has a prediction to delight the Fratton Faitful, as the former Crystal Palace and Stoke City manager calls for John Mousinho to get the plaudits he deserves.

Pompey could be pushing for Championship success this season.

And John Mousinho’s success story at Fratton Park is not getting the recognition it warrants, as he continues to drive the Blues forward.

That is the claim of former boss Tony Pulis, as he lauded the upwardly mobile progress being made by his old side in the second tier.

Pompey return to action after the international break tonight, as they go to Leicester City looking to build on the sound foundations being laid this term.

Mousinho oversaw a first league defeat on early pacesetters Middlesbrough last time out, with Min-hyeok Yang’s goal ensuring Boro were knocked off top spot in the last round of games. That means the Blues go start the day in 14th place in the table - just three points off the play-offs - ahead of the Saturday night clash at the King Power Stadium.

Pulis, who spent 10 months in charge of Pompey in 2000, feels that is impressive work by Mousinho who deserves more plaudits for taking his side into the Championship as League One champions, and then establishing them at the level last term.

The vastly experienced boss, who has been at the helm of the likes of Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Stoke and West Brom, feels Pompey’s home also remains a big weapon in their arsenal. And with all of those factors in the mix, the Blues could be looking up and not down this term.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport Pulis said: 'Portsmouth is another club that, if they get things going, as Middlesbrough found out, it's very, very difficult to go to Fratton Park and get a result. It's an old-fashioned stadium, the crowd are right on top of you.

'Without a doubt, because of the stadium, they can intimidate the opposition, they can intimidate referees, and they can intimidate people who come into that theatre.

'But it's a fabulous club, fantastic. The manager, again, has done a wonderful job there. I don't think he gets enough praise. They're one of those teams that, given a little bit of luck and good fortune, could be pushing at the end of the season.'

Pulis also reserved praise for the emergence of Josh Murphy as a Championship force, with the winger a huge factor in Pompey’s progress at the level.

Murphy, of course, bagged 21 goal contributions last term on the way to picking up a swathe of end-of-season awards at PO4. The 30-year-old recently signed a new contract, but will be missing at Leicester with an ongoing ankle issue - with the meeting with Stoke City next week the target for his return.

Pulis added: 'Josh Murphy has really settled in, it took him a bit of time, but he has been fantastic.'