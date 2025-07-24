Anthony Scully made nine appearances for Pompey during a forgettable two-year stay.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Scully has completed a move to League Two after his forgettable two-year stay with Pompey came to a close in May.

The winger has sealed a switch to newly-relegated Shrewsbury Town, which will see him link up with former boss Michael Appleton, with the pair spending three years together at Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old featured 98 times under the head coach during their time with the Imps, which saw him net 36 goals and register 17 assists.

Scully has penned a one-year deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow as he bids to reignite his career following a disappointing Fratton Park stay.

Indeed, the Republic of Ireland ace was released by Pompey after registering just nine appearances following his 2023 arrival from Wigan Athletic.

Injuries would hamper his time on the south coast, with a number of issues keeping him sidelined during the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being made surplus to requirements at PO4 last summer, Scully spent last term on loan with Colchester United under Danny Cowley.

Injuries would once again be a problem for the winger, who made 18 appearances for the League Two side.

Following his Fratton Park release at the end of last term, Scully is now hoping to reignite his career under Appleton after sealing his free-transfer move to Shropshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Anthony Scully chose Shrewsbury after Pompey release

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: ‘Speaking with the gaffer over the last few weeks or so, when he originally took the job and when we first had contact about potentially coming here, I was really excited by the chance to come back and work with the gaffer.

‘I worked with him at Lincoln and had the best spell of my career playing there. Can’t wait to get going.

‘The style of football the gaffer wants to play, really suits how I want to play. I’ve played a lot of games under him, probably close to 100 matches.

‘The style of football is exactly how I like to play and what’s used to my game. Hopefully coming here, we can get the same outcomes we had at Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve been speaking for a few weeks, but it didn’t really ramp up until the last week or so but we’ve kept the contact for the last few weeks. It was something I was really keen to do.

‘The contact has been there but it’s only really the last week or so and I’m delighted it’s now done.’

Anthony Scully made just nine appearances during an injury-wrecked Fratton Park spell. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Anthony Scully’s trial spell with Colchester after Pompey exit

After sealing a deadline day move to Colchester last summer, Scully spent last term on loan with the U’s, where he netted twice in all competitions.

Following his Pompey release in May, the winger had spent time on loan with Cowley’s side as he went in search for a fresh start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a return to Essex is now off the cards after penning a one-year deal with fellow League Two side Shrewsbury.

Your next Pompey read: The classy moment in newcomer's 31-minute cameo which offers tantalising hope to Portsmouth faithful