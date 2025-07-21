The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are less than three weeks to go until the 2025-26 Championship campaign gets underway.

Excitement is building ahead of Pompey’s curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9, with John Mousinho’s men looking to start the new season on a winning note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still plenty more work to be done behind the scenes at Fratton Park, with the Blues still looking to strengthen in a number of key areas.

Adrian Segecic and John Swift are the only two additions to the squad so far this summer, although more arrivals are expected.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as the Blues rivals look to ramp up their business.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from across the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begovic back in the Championship

Former Pompey goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is closing in on a Championship move.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the 38-year-old is set to complete a move to Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League.

The experienced stopper is currently in talks with the Foxes ahead of a move to the King Power Stadium, having been released by Everton in May.

Indeed, Begovic will link up with new boss Marti Cifuentes, who previously signed the keeper at QPR in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fratton Park academy product is expected to come in as a back-up option at the King Power Stadium, with Jakob Stolarczyk set to take the number one shirt.

That’s after first choice Mads Hermannen is set to seal a £35m move to Premier League side West Ham.

Begovic was released by Everton at the end of his one-year deal on Merseyside, although never registered an appearance for David Moyes’ men.

But his playing career appears to continue with the former Chelsea and Bournemouth man poised to complete a move to the Championship.It could also see the 63-cap Bosnia and Herzegovina international face Pompey, having started his career on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May on the move

Alfie May. | Getty Images

Birmingham City are set to lose Alfie May this summer, according to Football League World.

The striker is expected to make the move to big-spending Huddersfield Town, who are believed to be paying £1.2m for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Terriers hold a long-standing interest in the striker after missing out on signing the forward last summer, who instead completed the switch to St Andrews.

May was a key figure in the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign last term, netting 16 goals in 44 league appearances.

Pompey will face Birmingham for the first time since 2019, when Mousinho’s men travel to the Midlands in November.

Tractor Boys likely to sign Young

Ipswich Town are ‘likely’ to sign Ashley Young, as per TalkSPORT football reporter Alex Crook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tractor Boys appear to have fended off interest from fellow Championship rivals Watford, who were keen for a reunion with the Vicarage Road youth product.

The 40-year-old now looks set to join Kieran McKenna’s men following his release from Everton in May.

Young made 32 appearances in the Premier League for the Merseyside outfit last term.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth XI pre-season friendly cancelled amid injury & player availability issues