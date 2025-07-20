Pompey are said to be ‘very close’ to signing MTK Budapest midfielder Mark Kosznovszky.

Mark Kosznovszky’s four-year stay with MTK Budapest looks to be coming to an end this summer, with Pompey ‘very close’ to securing his services.

The highly-regarded midfielder had been initially linked with the Blues in June, along with the likes of fellow Championship rivals Sheffield United.

John Mousinho’s men had reluctantly turned their attention elsewhere as the prospect of signing the 23-year-old appeared to be over.

On Friday, the 42-year once again confirmed Kosznovszky would be departing in the window at the club’s fans forum, but admitted a contract has yet to be signed.

Reports elsewhere have suggested the Blues have had a £1.2m bid accepted by the Hungarian top-flight side.

Indeed, a move away from the Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium now looks likely, with the Hungary under-21 international missing MTK’s pre-season friendly against Slovakian outfit Komarno on Saturday.

The former Parma man had featured in all three of the Hungarian side’s warm-up fixtures prior to this weekend’s contest, which David Horvath’s men fell to a 3-0 defeat.

The midfielder had played all 90 minutes in MTK’s friendlies so far this summer, with the Hungarian top-flight campaign set to get underway next week.

But there was no inclusion in the squad for Saturday’s fixture, with a departure imminent.

Polyak confirmed his side had agreed a deal with Pompey for Kosznoszky, who joined the club from Serie A outfit Parma in 2021.

The 23-year-old has made 55 appearances for MTK, netting five goals and providing five assists.

A departure now looks to be imminent, with the club’s sporting director admitting a move is ‘very close.’

He told NB1: ‘We are very close to an agreement with Portsmouth, all that remains is to iron out the details. The starting fee is extremely high from MTK's perspective.’

After Pompey’s 2-0 victory against Woking, Mousinho politely declined to comment on interest in Kosznovszky, on account of being a contracted player with another club.

Yet, the Blues continue to chase the 19-cap Hungary youth international as they look to ramp up their summer business.

Pompey’s summer business so far

Pompey have signed Adrian Segecic and John Swift this summer. | National World

Pompey are still looking to strengthen ahead of deadline day on September 1.

Mousinho’s men have already confirmed the capture of highly-regarded Aussie talent Adrian Segecic as well as the return of John Swift following his departure from West Brom at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Matt Ritchie, Abdoulaye Kamara and Tom McIntyre look set to depart Fratton Park after being allowed to find new clubs.

Jordan Archer is of interest to League Two side Salford City, while Pompey have reportedly rejected a bid from Preston North End for Callum Lang.

Mousinho has stated the Blues possess a ‘healthy transfer kitty’ to recruit players this summer as they look to improve on their 16th-placed finish last term.

