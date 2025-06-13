Aaron Collins was linked with Pompey in the summer of 2022 - although a move never materialised.

Pompey were heavily linked with a move for Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins in 2022 when Danny Cowley was at the Fratton Park helm.

But now the 27-year-old is hitting the headlines as he closes in on a shock departure from Bolton Wanderers - the club the forward eventually ended up at.

Our sister paper, the MK Citizen, has reported the prolific goalscorer is set to wave goodbye to League One to make a surprise drop to League Two to sign for MK Dons.

A deal is believed to be nearing completion, with the final details to be wrapped up before the switch is completed.

Although the Trotters’ League One rivals Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have also been credited with interest in the former Gas forward, it appears a return to the bottom tier of English football is his surprise preferred destination.

Once sealed, it will represent the latest piece of eye-catching business conducted by Paul Warne’s side, who have already confirmed the arrivals of former Pompey loanee and Derby winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Gethrin Jones and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

It’s a statement of intent from the Dons, who finished 19th in the EFL’s basement division last term.

Pompey’s pursuit of Aaron Collins in 2022

The Blues were linked with Collins in May 2022, with Cowley at the Fratton Park helm.

The forward was a key player in Bristol Rovers’ League Two promotion-winning side the season prior, having netted 15 goals and registered two assists. That put Pompey on high alert, with the departures of George Hirst and Aiden O’Brien leaving a huge void in their attacking ranks.

Although there was strong talk of a move to PO4, the former Wales youth international opted to remain at the Memorial Stadium and penned a new three-year deal later that summer - effectively ending the Blues’ pursuit.

Collins said at the time: ‘I’m really excited about the new season and all of us just want to keep this going.‘The club is on the up and I’m so happy to be a part of it. ‘I’m setting myself a target of 20 goals – why not?

‘We’re on a roll, we all believe in what the gaffer is doing and, with a couple of additions in the summer, we believe we can go up again. The sky really is the limit. You’ve got to aim high.’

After staying put at the Memorial Stadium, Collins went on to enjoy his best season in front of goal - scoring 15 goals and amassing 12 assists in League One for the Gas who finished 17th.

The former Wolves and Newport County ace signed for Bolton Wanderers in January 2024 for a reported £750,000 and has netted 28 goals in 44 outings for Steven Schumacher’s men, who missed out on the play-offs last term.