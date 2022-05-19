Portsmouth transfer news: Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins hands Blues boss Danny Cowley transfer blow

Collins also insisted he is excited to be part of the project that’s developing at the Gas under manager Joey Barton, after their dramatic promotion on the final day of the League Two season.

The 17-goal forward is on Cowley’s radar as he looks to revamp an attacking department that currently has no senior options.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins has been identified as someone Cowley also likes the look of and rates.

And while he might not be right at the top of his wanted list as the Blues boss juggles the finances available to him this summer, he’s certainly one who would be of interest under the right circumstances.

Pompey target Aaron Collins scored 17 goals for Bristol Rovers this season as they earned promotion back to League One Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

The problem is, now doesn’t appear the time for those circumstances to be right.

Speaking to Rovers’ official website, Collins – who has a year remaining on his existing Memorial Stadium deal – said he was already looking forward to next season with Barton & Co.

And still buoyed by his side’s dramatic final day 7-0 thumping of Scunthorpe which saw them snatch automatic promotion at the expense of a shell-shocked Northampton, the Welshman claimed a second successive promotion was the aim for him and his Gas team-mates.

Collins said: ‘I’m really excited about the new season and all of us just want to keep this going.

‘The club is on the up and I’m so happy to be a part of it.

‘I’m setting myself a target of 20 goals – why not?

‘We’re on a roll, we all believe in what the gaffer is doing and, with a couple of additions in the summer, we believe we can go up again.