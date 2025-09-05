Pompey have added an emerging talent to their academy ranks at Fratton Park.

Pompey have completed the signing of emerging Irish talent Brandon Downey.

The Blues have added the 16-year-old to their academy ranks after sealing a permanent switch from Northern Ireland Premiership outfit Crusaders.

The winger has penned a scholarship deal with the club’s under-18’s side and makes the move for an undisclosed fee.

Downey made his first-team debut for Declan Caddell’s men last term, aged 15, and went on to amass 12 appearances in all competitions. And the young talent has already earned two international caps for Northern Ireland at youth level.

Pompey’s academy boss Greg Miller explained the reason behind the forward’s arrival and believes he will compliment his current crop of talents. He said: ‘We’re delighted to sign Brandon, who impressed when we watched him play – both on video and in person.

‘We believe that he can complement the wide players already in the squad, with his ability to beat opponents and contribute both goals and assists.

‘Our coaching staff are looking forward to working with someone who has already made a number of first team appearance, despite his age.’